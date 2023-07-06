Turkish Boys 1500 Free Help Keep The Nation In Top 3 Of Medals At Euro Juniors

2023 EUROPEAN JUNIOR SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS

The overall medal table is lengthening out a bit through day three of the European Junior Championships, with no ties remaining among the top three countries at the moment.

Hungary still leads the way, although its tally of 7 total pieces of hardware is one shy of current runner-up Italy. However, the former has collected 5 golds to the latter’s 4, which renders Hungary wearing the crown halfway through the competition.

As opposed to yesterday’s sharing of 3rd place with Denmark, Estonia and Czech Republic, Turkey is now solely in the 3rd slot tonight due to a 1-2 punch in the boys’ 1500m freestyle.

Kuzey Tuncelli fired off another sub-15:00 outing to grab the gold in 14:58.89, just off his lifetime best and Turkish national record of 14:56.67 registered this past April.

Romania’s Vlad Stancu snagged the silver this evening in 15:00.51 but just .07 behind was Tuncelli’s teammate Emir Batur Albayrak who touched in 15:00.57 for bronze.

Tuncelli’s and Albayrak’s medals were added to Merve Tuncel‘s gold in the girls’ edition of the 1500m freestyle which took place yesterday evening.

Turkey finished 6th in the medal table at last year’s European Junior Championships, with Tuncel having earned 3 of the nation’s 4 golds. The additional top prize came from Sanberk Yiğit Oktar who topped the boys’ 200m IM podium.