Trevan Valena Breaks 35-Year-Old Chas Morton NAG In 200 IM

10-year-old Trevan Valena broke the second-oldest short course National Age Group record on the books with a 2:11.79 in the 200 IM.

The breakout swim came at the TXLA Jingle Bell Splash in Austin, Texas. Valena swam the session-ending 200 IM on Saturday night, winning not only the 10-and-under class but also topping all of the 12-and-unders in the meet. Valena was 2:11.79 to take down a NAG record set to 2:12.29 by the great Chas Morton in 1982.

On the short course side, there’s not an older NAG record to be found on the men’s side, and the only overall short course NAG set before 1982 was a 1981 Mary T. Meagher record in the 15-16 200 fly. (Meagher went 1:52.99).

Competing for Texas Ford Aquatics, Valena will age up early next year, but does still have at least one more meet as a 10-year-old in January, according to his coach.

“Trevan is the whole package,” said his coach Lindsay Kenney. “Besides the fact that he is busting at the seams with talent; he works hard, he focuses on technique, and he’s a great teammate.

“Trevan is very detail-oriented. He’ll ask me if he should glide for a second or a second and a half on his breaststroke or he will ask what energy system he should use to take him swims out in. These are both very mature and methodical questions for a 10 year old. It’s a lot of fun to talk strategy with him.”

Valena was elated with his swim:

“It felt really, really good when I saw the scoreboard, and my time beat it by less than a second,” he said. “I splashed the water so hard [in celebration] and I was so happy that I got it. I shook hands with the swimmers who pushed me through the event, then I looked at my family with a humongous smile on my face. It was over!”

You can check out race video of his swim below, courtesy of the Valena family on YouTube: