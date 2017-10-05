Practice + Pancakes: Nitro Swim Club (Video Feature)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

I visited Nitro Swim Club in Austin, Texas. They’re a massive club that’s only been in existence for a decade, and the talent they produce reflects their philosophy they stand by. On the Thursday I arrived, their National group had a classic test set: 9 x 100 @ 7:00. Although that’s not quite what ended up being the case.

Coach Isaac (coach seen throughout the video) Sent the first group into the 2nd 100 on 5:00 in stead of 7:00. Once he realized that, he didn’t falter one bit. He merely changed the set to:

3 x 100 @ 5:00

3 x 100 @ 6:00

3 x 100 @ 7:00

One thing that really stood out to me from a coaches perspective about Isaac’s workout was that for warm up and warm down, he had stock sets he used that the kids already knew. So instead of taking 3-7 minutes to explain each set they were doing, he would just call out a name like “code blue” and the kids immediately knew what they were doing next.