Practice + Pancakes: Nitro Swim Club (Video Feature)

SwimSwam wants to give you an inside look at what a normal day-in-the-life looks like for any given swimmer, and how that differs from team to team or city to city. We send our head of production, Coleman Hodges, to be a fly on the wall at practice, then relay what he discovered back to you over pancakes. Or at least breakfast.

I visited Nitro Swim Club in Austin, Texas. They’re a massive club that’s only been in existence for a decade, and the talent they produce reflects their philosophy they stand by. On the Thursday I arrived, their National group had a classic test set: 9 x 100 @ 7:00. Although that’s not quite what ended up being the case.

Coach Isaac (coach seen throughout the video) Sent the first group into the 2nd 100 on 5:00 in stead of 7:00. Once he realized that, he didn’t falter one bit. He merely changed the set to:

3 x 100 @ 5:00

3 x 100 @ 6:00

3 x 100 @ 7:00

One thing that really stood out to me from a coaches perspective about Isaac’s workout was that for warm up and warm down, he had stock sets he used that the kids already knew. So instead of taking 3-7 minutes to explain each set they were doing, he would just call out a name like “code blue” and the kids immediately knew what they were doing next.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Practice + Pancakes: Nitro Swim Club (Video Feature)"

Sort by:   newest | oldest | most voted
phelps swims 200 breast rio

great video!

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
9 seconds ago
wpDiscuz

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »