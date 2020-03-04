Tower Hill Freshman Mullins Breaks 16-Year-Old Record at Delaware Girls States

DELAWARE GIRLS’ HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

February 25-29, 2020

Hosted by University of Delaware

Meet Info

Results

FINAL TOP 5 TEAMS

Tower Hill 234 (Tie 2nd) Newark Charter 225 (Tie 2nd) Ursuline 225 Padua 215 Charter School of Wilmington 163

A close team battle at the Delaware Girls State Championships saw Tower Hill take the title by just 9 points. Behind them, Newark Charter and Ursuline tied for the runner-up spot. Padua was just 19 points behind the winning score in 4th.

Tower Hill freshman Lainey Mullins was one of the standouts of the meet. In the 200 free, Mullins broke a 16-year-old State Record. She swam a lifetime best 1:48.32 to win her first individual title. The former mark stood at a 1:48.81 set by Christina Williams in 2004. Mullins then clipped her best to win the 100 free in 50.71.

The Tower Hills girls set a new State Record in the 200 free relay, with Mullins anchoring in 23.14. Fellow freshman Brooke Griffin led them off in 25.01. Sophomore Sydney DeBaecke (24.08) and 8th grader Grace Gilbert (24.95) took on the middle legs. They combined for a 1:37.18, taking nearly a second off the former record set by Charter Wilmington (1:38.10) in 2010. DeBaecke went on to win the 100 back individually with a lifetime best 56.24.

Wilmington Friends’ Ashley Chompre won a pair of individual races. She knocked nearly 3 seconds off her 200 IM best, racing to a 2:00.52 to win by nearly 5 seconds. Chompre, a Duke commit, dropped a second in the 100 fly as her winning time of 54.12 was her first swim under 55.

Additional Event Winners