Top Calgary Clubs Remain Locked out of Home Pools As Water Main Still Under Repair

A critical water main break that occurred last week in Calgary is still affecting the city, including its swimmers.

Last Wednesday evening, June 5, a water main break occurred in the northwestern Calgary neighborhood of Bowness, leading to city-wide restrictions and a boil water advisory for the area.

It was announced Tuesday evening that the boil water advisory for Bowness has been lifted, but water restrictions remain in place for all Calgarians as the main feeder is still in repair.

UPDATE: The Boil Water Advisory for Bowness has been lifted after testing from @AHS_media. Water restrictions are still in place for all Calgarians as the main feeder main is still in repair which affects water supply throughout the city. — City of Calgary (@cityofcalgary) June 11, 2024

The University of Calgary Swim Club (UCSC), which trains out of the University of Calgary Aquatic Centre, was informed their facility will be closed through Friday.

They have found alternate times to swim at the SLS Center in Cochrane, Alberta (about a 30-minute drive from the University of Calgary), where they’ll share lane space with some of Dave Johnson‘s swimmers from Cascade Swim Club.

Cascade trains out of the MNP Community & Sport Center, which remains closed indefinitely as of Monday. The club qualified three swimmers to the Olympic team last month: Yuri Kisil, Ingrid Wilm and Rebecca Smith.

Despite the water shortage, Killarney Swim Club was granted an exception to host the KSC Invite last weekend, and that went ahead as planned successfully from June 7-9 at the Seton YMCA.