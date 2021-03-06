Top 5 American Women in 100 LCM Fly This Season Are All Teens Under 58.00

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Friday night was phenomenal for the women’s 100 meter butterfly. After 19-year-old Regan Smith posted a season-best 100 meter fly time of 57.88 at the San Antonio Pro Swim Series and Gretchen Walsh clocked a lifetime best 57.43 in Georgia, the top 5 American women in the event this season are all U.S. National Team members in their ‘teens with times under 58.00.

Top 5 American Women in the 100 LCM Fly During 2020-2021

Claire Curzan has been at the top of the all-time fastest 100 flyers per age group since age 12 where her time is still the 2nd fastest time ever swam by an 11-12 year-old. Since then, she has broken the National Age Group Record in the event for 13-14 year-olds and 15-16 year-olds. While Smith competed at the long course Pro Swim Series on Friday, Curzan bested her own short course yards 100 fly NAG in North Carolina (49.51).

Torri Huske‘s 100 fly journey began at age 15 when she clocked a 53.3 100 yard fly. Before she aged up to 17-18, Huske posted a 51.29 which still is the 3rd fastest 100 fly swam by an American 15-16 year-old ever. Huske has been on fire lately, breaking the National High School Records in the 200 yard IM (1:53.73) and 100 yard fly (49.95) with 27 minutes of rest in between swims. Her season-best long course time (57.36) is from the November 2020 U.S. Open in Richmond where Kate Douglass also posted her season-best 100 fly time (57.43).

Douglass has specialized across events and strokes. This collegiate season at the University of Virginia, Douglass is the top-ranked swimmer in the NCAA in the 50 free, 100 free, 200 IM, and 200 breast. The only swimmer ahead of her in the 100 yard fly is Michigan’s Maggie Macneil of Canada who is the fastest woman tin the NCAA to ever swim the event. But in long course, Douglass is now tied with Walsh as the 7th fastest 100 butterflyer in the world this season.

Walsh was ranked #1 on SwimSwam’s List of Way Too Early NCAA Recruit Ranks for the girl’s high school class of 2021, mainly for her sprint free, 100 back, and 200 free times. She first cracked the top 100 all-time fastest 100 fly times in an age group in 2017, ranked #72 in the 13-14 age group (1:01.80). By 2019, she leaped up to #9 all-time in the 15-16 age group (58.84), about one-third of a second behind #7, Smith. Now, she sits tied with Douglass’ 17-18 age group time as the 3rd all-time fastest 100 butterflyer in her current age group.

The most recent addition to the 100 meter fly Olympic hopeful mix is backstroke World Record-holder Regan Smith. She has been at the top in the 200 fly (as well as both backstroke events) for a lot longer than she has in the 100 fly. As a 15-16 year old Smith became the 2nd all-time fastest in the 200 fly in her age group. In March 2020 she posted her lifetime best 200 meter fly 2:06.39 which is currently the all-time fastest swim in the age group.

Her progress in the 100 fly has been more gradual. At the same time she was #2 in the 200, she was ranked #7 in the 100 in the 15-16 age group. Then, Smith leaped from #7 all-time as an 15-16 year-old to #1 all-time as a 17-18 year-old in the 100 meter fly with what is still her lifetime best (57.34). Currently, the top 3 all-time fastest 100 fly times in the 17-18 age group are an inverse of this season’s world rankings, lead by Smith, then Douglass tied with Walsh, then Huske.

Among world rankings, Douglass and Walsh are the newest additions to the top 25. Last year, 2016 Olympic relay medalist Kelsi Dahlia was #5, Smith was #6, Huske was #8, and Curzan was #16. 26-year-old Dahlia raced Smith in the 100 fly on Friday at the Pro Swim Series, taking 2nd place with a time of 58.48 which ranks her #22 in the world and #6 in the nation this season.

This 100 fly lineup has unique significance as we get closer and closer to the 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials in early June where we will surely see these four women vying for a spot on Team USA. For perspective, Kelsi Worrell and Dana Vollmer made the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team in this event with finals times of 56.48 and 57.21, respectively. The youngest swimmer in that final was Cassidy Bayer who was 16 years old at the time and finished 4th (58.35).

Top 15 Fastest Women in the 100 LCM Fly This Season in the World