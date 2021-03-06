Melanie Margalis Explains How Anxiety Led to 400 IM Negative Split (Video)

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

Reported by Nick Pecoraro.

WOMEN’S 400 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY FINALS

World Record: 4:26.36 – Katinka Hosszu (2016)

American Record: 4:31.12 – Katie Hoff (2008)

U.S. Open Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

Junior World Record: 4:35.94 – Yiting Yu (2020)

Pro Swim Record: 4:31.07 – Katinka Hosszu (2015)

15-year-old Katie Grimes was out to the early lead after the fly and back portions, with Olympian Melanie Margalis trailing Grimes by five seconds. Into the breaststroke, Margalis’ strongest stroke, the veteran slowly began inching on Grimes and the lead pack before completing passing Grimes. At the wall, Margalis caught up with new leaders Emma Weyant and Ally McHugh. Into the last 50, Margalis made up huge ground and established herself as the clear winner. Throughout the whole IM race, Margalis split 2:19 on the 200 fly/back and 2:18 on the 200 breast/free coming home.

Margalis won the event at 4:37.81, now the top time in the nation. In the race for second, McHugh (4:39.11) touched out Weyant (4:39.18) by seven one-hundredths, both clocking in season bests. Margalis, McHugh, and Weyant are now the top 3 Americans this season as well as ranking 5th, 6th, and 7th respectively in the world rankings.

Placing fourth was Grimes, knocking four seconds off her morning personal best of 4:46.37 to clock in 4:42.51. That is now the 14th-fastest time in 15-16 age group history and the 3rd-fastest swim by a 15-year-old in the last decade, only behind Mariah Denigan (4:40.62) and Becca Mann (4:40.26).

Winning the B-final was 16-year-old Michaela Mattes of the Sarasota Sharks at 4:52.04.