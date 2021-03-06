Minimal Scratches On PSS Day 4: Weitzeil Drops 100 Back, Ledecky Drops 50 Free

2021 PRO SWIM SERIES – SAN ANTONIO (MARCH)

There hasn’t been too much of a shakeup in the entries heading into the prelims session on day 4 of the 2021 Pro Swim Series, San Antonio. Not many of those who were originally ranked in the top 10 have made the decision to drop events as the heat sheets today will look generally how we had expected.

That comes with a few exceptions, however, as Abbey Weitzeil decided to scratch the 100 backstroke in favour of the 50 freestyle. The decision for Weitzeil makes sense as she was originally seeded 16th in a particularly stacked 100 backstroke field. In contrast, she will go into the 50 freestyle as the 2nd seed, trailing Simone Manuel‘s entry time of 24.05 by less than half a second with a 24.47.

While Weitzel has decided to swim the 50 freestyle, Katie Ledecky will drop the event in order to save energy for the 800 freestyle which will take place later in the session. Ledecky was seeded in 23rd place in the sprint with a 25.93 but will go in as top seed and world record holder with an 8:10.70.

On the men’s side, Kristian Gkolomeev scratched the 50 freestyle, as he did in the 100 free earlier in the meet. Gkolomeev was seeded first in the 50 freestyle, entered with a 21.45, ahead of Zach Apple‘s 21.81. Despite Gkolomeev’s absence clearly up the field, it will still be a dog fight in the 50 with 5 entries under 22 seconds in the form of Apple (21.81), Nathan Adrian (21.87), Ryan Held (21.87), Brad Tandy (21.92), and Ali Khalafalla (21.98).

One more high ranked scratch on day 4 is Bethany Galat who will no longer be swimming the 200 breast or 200 IM. Having already dropped out of the 100 breast, and 400 IM earlier on in the meet, that means that Galat won’t swim any of her four original entries. Galat would have gone in as second seed in the 200 breast today behind Annie Lazor. That will allow Emily Escobedo to move up to #2 seed as 100 breast victor moves up to the #3 spot. In the 200 IM Galat would have gone in 5th and in her absence, Leah Smith moves up to #5 in the event.

Day 4 Prelims Top Seeds: