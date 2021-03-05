Tomer Frankel Swims 13th Sub-45 Second 100 Fly of NCAA Season

2021 BIG TEN MEN’S CHAMPIONSHIPS
- When: Tuesday, March 2nd to Saturday, March 6th | Prelims 11am | Finals 5pm Tues, 6:30pm Wed-Sat (ET)
- Where: Ohio State University (Eastern Time Zone)
- Defending Champion: Michigan (1x) (2020 results)
- Streaming: Big Ten Network
- Championship Central
- Live Results
Indiana freshman Tomer Frankel won his first Big Ten title on Thursday when he won the 100 fly in 44.91. That victory was the front-end of a tough double that also saw him finish 3rd in the 200 free about 40 minutes later.
In the process, Frankel’s swim was the 13th this season by an NCAA Division I swimmer faster than 45.00 seconds, which moves the 2020-2021 season into a tie with 2017-2018 for the second-most ever.
The depth in this 100 fly this season is representative in many ways of the high level of swimming we’ve seen around the country in spite of the challenges of the pandemic. Even with 10 D1 programs not racing this season, including Arizona State and junior Cody Bybee who might have been 44 this season, this season is on pace to see the most 100 yard butterfly races under 45 seconds ever.
The 13 swims have come from 7 different swimmers. If even 4 of those swimmers repeat their sub-45s once at NCAAs, the record will be broken. With so much depth in the race, swimmers will have to be fast in prelims too, which means we’ll probably see sub-45s there as well.
D1 Swims only
2020-2021 Sub-45 Second 100 Yard Butterflies:
|Rank
|Time
|Name
|School
|Year
|Meet
|Swim Date
|1
|44.32
|Ramadan, Youssef
|Virginia Tech
|Freshman
|2021 ACC Men’s Championship
|2/26/2021
|2
|44.53
|Ramadan, Youssef
|Virginia Tech
|Freshman
|2021 ACC Men’s Championship
|2/26/2021
|3
|44.67
|Albiero, Nicolas
|Louisville
|Senior
|2021 ACC Men’s Championship
|2/26/2021
|4
|44.77
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Senior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|5
|44.81
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Senior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|6
|44.84
|Kovac, Danny
|Missouri
|Junior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|7
|44.89
|Murphy, Camden
|Georgia
|Senior
|2020 UGA Fall Invitational
|11/19/2020
|8
|44.91
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|8
|44.91
|Jiang, Alvin
|Texas
|Senior
|2021 Big 12 Swimming Champions
|2/26/2021
|10
|44.92
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|11
|44.97
|Urlando, Luca
|Georgia
|Freshman
|2021 Men’s SEC Swimming & Divi
|2/25/2021
|11
|44.97
|Jiang, Alvin
|Texas
|Senior
|2020 Texas Hall of Fame Invite
|12/4/2020
|13
|44.98
|Casas, Shaine
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|2021 Texas A&M v LSU
|1/23/2021