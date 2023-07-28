Time to Final in Women’s 200 Back Was Faster at US Trials Than Worlds

H/T to Barry Revzin for noticing.

There’s a saying that is popular among the old heads in swimming that “it is harder to make the US Olympic Team than it is to win a medal at the Olympics.” And while there have been times in history where that’s true, it simply isn’t anymore. If we’ve learned anything this week in Fukuoka, it’s that the US is no longer a singular superpower in swimming. The world has gotten too good.

But, that doesn’t mean that, occasionally, the Patriots don’t get a little boost of confidence.

That’s what happened in the women’s 200 back on Friday in Fukuoka, where the time to qualify for the final at the World Championships was slower than the time to qualify for the final at the US National Championships.

time to make 200m back final at worlds: 2:09.74

time to make 200m back final at US trials: 2:09.69

This took a pretty unique set of circumstances to happen. It required simultaneously for the US to have a very deep 200 backstroke group at a moment when the world does not. As the world catches up to, and in some ways surpasses, the US, the women’s backstrokes seem to always be a spot where the Americans have an embarrassment of riches.

Coming into the semifinals of the race, Americans ranked 2nd through 6th in the world this year in the event.

World Rankings, Women’s 200 Back, 2022-2023 Season, Pre-Worlds

Updated Through Semi-Finals (Which Hasn’t Changed):

2022-2023 LCM Women 200 Back Kaylee AUS

McKeown 2 Regan

SMITH USA 2:03.80 3 Rhyan

White USA 2:05.77 4 Claire

Curzan USA 2:06.35 5 Kennedy

Noble USA 2:06.54 6 Phoebe

Bacon USA 2:06.59 7 Anastasiya

Shkurdai BLR 2:06.95 8 Peng

Xuwei CHN 2:07.11 View Top 25»

This was arguably the weakest event at last year’s World Championships. As I discussed in the event preview, it’s one of the least-complicated events to pick, as the top two, McKeown and Smith, are miles away from the world.

The event regressed massively after the Olympics. In Tokyo, it took 2:08.76 to make the final. At the 2019 World Championships, it took 2:09.40.

At the 2022 World Championships, that number fell all the way to 2:10.07. The time to make it out of prelims was just 2:16.38 – as compared to 2:11.24 at the Olympics.

In Table Format:

2017 Worlds 2019 Worlds 2020(1) Olympics 2022 Worlds 2023 Worlds Top 16 in Prelims 2:11.67 2:11.08 2:11.24 2:16.38 2:11.94 Top 8 in Semis 2:07.64 2:09.40 2:08.76 2:10.07 2:09.74 Medal in Finals 2:06.48 2:06.62 2:06.17 2:06.96 TBD

So why did the world regress? Some of it is just situational. Some of the swimmers who should be in the final are not. Anastasiya Shkurdai is from Belarus, which isn’t allowed to swim. Taylor Ruck is injured. Liu Yaxin from China is not having a good meet. Emily Seebohm is pregnant.

Swimming as a free market has a funny way of rebalancing. American women will look at the 200 back and think ‘that’s a tough event’ and choose others to focus on (maybe Claire Curzan, for example, the world #4). Meanwhile, international swimmers will look at a 2:10.07 and say “I think I can get to 2:09, I’ll chase that.” It can be a delayed effect, but it is a market that moves pretty efficiently anyway.

But again, I’ll reiterate: this is unusual. The world has caught up. I realize that by writing this article, I’ve stoked the flames of yesteryore and the belief that it is often true, when it is not.

But it is still a fun, and impressive, novelty. And something for the USA to hang their hat on coming out of a disappointing meet – though it might brush by the real problems: the US is not having trouble with depth, they’re winning lots of medals. They’re just not gold medals. So the next challenge for Colorado Springs will be to figure out how to take this amazing depth in the women’s 200 back and figure out how to turn it into (or overcome it for) a Regan Smith gold medal next summer.