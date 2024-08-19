Tickets for Battle at the Burr III Sell Out in Just a Few Days

The one that started it all: General Admission tickets for the 2024 Battle at the Burr meet between Howard University and cross-town rivals Georgetown University in Washington, DC have effectively sold out in less than four days.

Tickets went on sale on August 15th at 9:00 AM, and as of August 19th at 9:00 AM, only $200 VIP tickets are still available. Those tickets include an invite to the Friday night reception and VIP seating at the meet.

This is the 3rd edition of the meet that reinvigorated collegiate swimming dual meets. While it wasn’t the first dual meet in NCAA history with 1,200 fans, it was the first one in a while that caught the imagination of the sport the way this one did, complete with a DJ, full fan and team engagement, mid-meet television interviews, and even an overflow crowd in the adjacent gymnasium.

This was the full treatment.

Now, the rest of the country is trying to imitate it as it has suddenly become an emergency to prove the relevance and interest in college swimming amid changes in NIL and pay-for-play rules in the NCAA.

And the excitement around the meet hasn’t been at the expense of the teams’ long-term goals, either. The Georgetown men have won three straight Big East Championships, and the Georgetown men in 2023, at the end of the first Battle of the Burr season, won their first conference championship in swimming & diving in 34 years.

For too long, this kind of excitement has been pushed aside as a distraction, as an unnecessary burden on athletes and staffs. But as the world has changed, that attitude will no longer be rewarded.

Battle at the Burr III: let’s go.