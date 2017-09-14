Tickets for the 2017 USA College Challenge Go On Sale Today

2017 USA College Challenge

Saturday, October 21 – Sunday, October 22, 2017

Uytengsu Aquatics Center, USC, Los Angeles, CA

Short course yards format

Start times: Saturday: 6 PM Pacific, Sunday: 11 AM Pacific

After a successful inaugural USA College Challenge in November, 2016, in which the USA National Team took on the all-stars from the Big Ten Conference, USA Swimming’s second challenge has now opened its ticket counter. The follow-on USA College Challenge takes place on October 21-22, 2017 at the University of Southern California, and will feature the all-stars of the Pacific-12 Conference doing battle against members of the USA National Team.

The 2016 challenge featured Olympians and All-Americans, as well as several young National Teamers who made quite a name for themselves. Michael Andrew, Brooke Forde, Alex Walsh, and Daniel Krueger all held their own against the college stars and the pros. The USA National Team beat the B1G All-Stars by a final score of 349 to 247.

This year’s roster has not yet been announced.

USA Swimming has opened the ticketing for the 2017 event, billed as “the most exciting head to head competition in the sport of swimming.” You can purchase single-session tickets or a discounted two-session package, by clicking on the links below.

Single-session Pricing

Adults – $32

Children – $16

Pac-12 students – $12

Two-session Packages

Adults – $52

Children – $26

Pac-12 students – $20

