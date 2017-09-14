Entries Released for CSCAA Open Water Nationals

The College Swim Coaches Association of America is hosting its second annual Open Water Nationals this Saturday.

Entries were open to any swimmer who had made the following time standards since July 1st, 2016 (or September 1st, 2015, for international swimmers):

500 Freestyle SCY — Women: 5:10.00, Men: 4:50.00

1000 Freestyle SCY — Women: 10:30.00, Men: 10:00.00

1650 Freestyle SCY — Women: 18:00.00, Men: 17:00.00

Last year’s event only included 68 total swimmers, but entries were capped at 70 swimmers per gender this year. Entries show that 54 women will compete this year along with 42 men: about a 41 percent increase in entries from last year.

The women’s start list includes last year’s co-champions Haley Bishop and Libby Walker. Reigning men’s champion Stanislas Raczynski will also compete.

Check out the men’s entries here and the women’s entries here.

The course consists of a 2.2K loop that will be swum twice, with a 0.3K opening and finishing stretch.

Click here to view the course map.

The women’s race will begin at 8:30 a.m. and the men’s race at 10:30 a.m. on the 16th.