Zhu Jingwen In Command at China Student Games Day 5

13TH ANNUAL REPUBLIC OF CHINA STUDENT GAMES

Day five of the China Students games included finals for the for the 50 breast, 200 free, 200 fly, 200 back, and 1500 free.

The racing got off to a quick start with a new 50 breast meet record from 2015 FINA World Championships team member Weijia Shi, who went 27.86. On the women’s side, Ran Suo also downed the meet record, going 31.50.

Though the results only show what would be the slower of the two 200 free heats, Li Xiao Chen appears to have won the men’s race in 1:53.23. For the women, Zhao Jiale went 2:03.21, followed by Xu Jue considerably behind at 2:07.62.

In the men’s 200 fly, Zheng Tong took first in 1:58.96, just ahead of 2016 Olympian Wu Yuhang‘s second place 1:59.81. Only four women competed in the event. Zhou Yilin won handily, clocking in at 2:17.53, seconds ahead of second place Xing Xueying, who went 2:20.64.

Former Junior world record holder Li Guangyuan clocked in at 1:57.67 to win the 200 back. No one else in the race broke the 2:00 barrier. Si Luo took gold in the women’s race 2:09.98 for a new meet record

Li Feiyang won the men’s 1500 in 16:17.21. Zhu Jingwen took gold for the women in 18:01.43, body lengths ahead of Jiao Yu‘s 18:12.81.

The final day of the meet will commence with prelims tomorrow at 9 a.m., followed by finals at 2 p.m.