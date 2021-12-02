Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Thomas Heilman Blasts 22.99 50 Free At 14, Smashes Andrew’s NAG Record

2021 US OPEN CHAMPIONSHIPS

Thomas Heilman made history on Thursday morning in Greensboro, becoming the first American aged 14 & under to break 23 seconds in the men’s 50 freestyle (LCM).

Competing at the 2021 US Open in Greensboro, the 14-year-old Heilman dropped a time of 22.99 in the 50 free, breaking Michael Andrew‘s 13-14 National Age Group Record of 23.19, set in 2014, by two-tenths of a second.

Heilman, who represents Cavalier Aquatics/Piedmont Family YMCA, came into the meet as the second-fastest swimmer in age group history with his best time of 23.23, set in May during the 18&U Spring Cup.

The fastest LCM 50 free time on record from a swimmer aged 14 & under, per USA Swimming’s database, is the 22.75 done by Singaporean Darren Lim back in 2013 at the age of 14.

Heilman is already the 13-14 NAG record holder in the LCM 100 free, clocking 51.20 in 2020, and also owns the age group’s all-time mark in the 100 fly (54.45).

In SCY, Heilman holds the 200 free 13-14 NAG in 1:36.25, while Andrew owns six of those records, including the 50 free (19.76).

Heilman notably finished his time in the 11-12 age group just .04 outside of the NAG held by Ronald Dalmacio (24.98) with a best of 25.02.

For his efforts, Heilman qualified for the ‘A’ final at the US Open in eighth place, and barring scratches will be the youngest swimmer in the field by five years (with 2002-born Adam Chaney the only other swimmer in the top-eight born after 2000). Heilman will also be two lanes over from Bruno Fratus, 18 years his elder.

Andrej Barna was the top qualifier for the final in 22.31.

Big Mac #1
37 minutes ago

Sweet Jesus

Mr Piano
27 minutes ago

This kid eats his broccoli

Jalen Stimes
10 minutes ago

What does this kid’s parents feed him everyday!!?

PFA
6 minutes ago

The beginning of possibly another assault on the record books both nationally and now potentially intentionally.

Swimfan
12 seconds ago

rubberized Cielo shaking right now.

