The X1-Pro By GMX7 Wins 2020 International Design Excellence Award

The X1-PRO by GMX7 has done it again.

Swimming’s most sought-after resistance training device, the X1-PRO by GMX7, has earned the prestigious 2020 International Design Excellence Award (IDEA). This honor is among most coveted in international design. In the sports, leisure, and recreation category, this swimming resistance training device designed by ROBRADY won the bronze in recognition of its compact, easy-to-use design, providing noteworthy advances over traditional swim-training methods such as adjustable resistance settings and real-time stroke corrections.

Inspired by World Champion swimmer, a 7-time gold medalist, David McCagg, the X1-Pro was developed in partnership with ROBRADY design.

About GMX7

Founded in 2018, GMX7 exists to change the world of swimming by empowering swimmers with the best aquatic resistance training device ever created. Founder, David McCagg, is a 7-time Gold Medalist, former World Record holder and winner of multiple National Championships.

After retiring from a successful career in Real Estate Development, David decided to reenter the world of swimming. Thinking back to his time training under elite Olympic coaches, he knew his success and the success of others boiled down to one thing: how they trained in the water. Revitalized by this, his passion for the sport was more focused than ever: to forever change how athletes approach training.

See the GMX7 HQ here.

About ROBRADY design

ROBRADY design is a multi-disciplined product design and development studio that offers its global client base progressive industrial design, mechanical design and product engineering, graphics / packaging / UI-UX / web, market insights, brand and retail development, complete rapid prototyping and production program management.

Release is courtesy of ROBRADY Design and GMX7, a SwimSwam partner.