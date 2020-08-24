The Start Of The Rocket Queen: Italian Benedetta Pilato vs Lilly King

2020 has been the strangest year for all of us – and that includes the sports world. Swimming has suffered a lot, including the cancellation/postponement of the Olympic Games. Now, as we are restarting our training and wading back into competition, the Italian swimming federation has given us some much-needed results to discuss after the Sette Colli Trophy.

We couldn’t predict any of the results in advance, but one of the most incredible swims was the Women’s 50m breaststroke.

14-year-old Benedetta Pilato, Benny the Rocket, swam an incredible 50 meter breaststroke: 29.85, the world junior record. That’s a competitive time at the sport’s highest levels. Lilly King won the 2019 World Championship with a 29.84.

The analysis of the race shows us some remarkably interesting data, firstly a great start. Pilato took 7.20 seconds to hit 15 meters. That’s really, really fast. On the other hand, we can actually see an imperfect finish.

Comparing Pilato’s Sette Colli swim with her own performance at 2019 Worlds, in report 1, shows us a great improvement on the start. At 2019 Worlds in Korea, Pilato took 7.6 seconds to hit the 15-meter mark, compared to 7.2 seconds earlier this month.

That improvement is amazing. 0.40 seconds in just 15 meters is mostly because of the technique, coordination and timing of the underwater phase. With that time at 15 meters, Benedetta Pilato is by definition one of the fastest swimmers in the world ever.

The management of the swimming part, from 15 to 45 meters, is approximately the same compared to last summer’s Worlds. The finish took 3.0 seconds in Korea and 3.3 in Rome this month.

Looking at the start we can see that the main difference is the speed of the underwater phase. Pilato is underwater longer, 11.20 meters in Korea vs 11.55 meters in Rome. And she’s also clearly gotten faster below the surface: 2.14 meters/second in Korea vs 2.51 meters/second in Rome.

The most important data is from the comparison between Benedetta Pilato in Rome and Lilly King in Korea, in report 2.

We can see the splits and laps from the table below.

Start 15m 15-25m 25-35m 35-45m 45-50m King Split Time 00:07.20 00:13.54 00:20.15 00:26.79 00:29.84 Lap Time 00:07.20 00:06.34 00:06.61 00:06.64 00:03.05 Pilato Split Time 00:07.20 00:13.46 00:19.94 00:26.58 00:29.85 Lap Time 00:07.20 00:06.26 00:06.48 00:06.64 00:03.27

Until 35 meters into a 50-meter race, Pilato is swimming faster than King. The gap is 0.21 seconds. From 35 to 45 meters the gap is exactly the same. The last 5 meters, Benedetta Pilato slows down a lot, 3.27 seconds vs 3.05 by Lilly King.

VIDEO COMPARISON

Courtesy of SwimLab

Here we see King swimming at 2019 Worlds on the top of the screen compared to Pilato’s Sette Colli swim at the bottom:

For sure now both Pilato and King have something to think about. The potential of the Young Rocket is becoming reality, but the Queen is always the Queen.

The delayed Tokyo Olympics add one new storyline. And we can’t wait to see how it resolves.

This story comes courtesy of STEFANO NURRA

Analyst of Turkish Swimming Federation

Analyst of Energy Standard

Owner and Founder of Swim Lab