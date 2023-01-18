The Most Outstanding World Records In Long Course Meters

Two weeks ago, we published two articles about swimming’s most dominant world records in short course meters (women’s and men’s). The idea was to take a look at which world records are the most dominant, or disparate, compared to the second-fastest swimmer in history.

We learned that Katie Ledecky‘s 1500 freestyle on the women’s side and Caeleb Dressel‘s 100 IM on the men’s side are the most dominant ones, in terms of the percentage difference to the second-fastest all-time performer.

In the comments section, user THEO suggested looking at the difference between the world record and the #10 performer in history, rather than the second, to get a better sense of where the record stands historically.

He used the example of Ryan Lochte‘s world record in the LCM men’s 200 IM (1:54.00), which wouldn’t be ranked highly given that Michael Phelps (1:54.16) is so close behind, but in reality, those two swimmers stand well above the rest all-time in the event.

His arguments were pretty solid. So that’s exactly what Swimming Stats’ Instagram page took a look at last week: a comparison between the world records and the 10th fastest performer in history, in long course meters.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swimming Stats by SwimSwam (@swimmingstats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swimming Stats by SwimSwam (@swimmingstats)

On the women’s side, there are some amazing world records, well ahead of their time, such as Ledecky’s 800 and 1500 free, Sarah Sjostrom‘s 50 butterfly, and Liu Zige‘s 200 butterfly.

It is Sjostrom’s world record that comes out on top, as it is 3.52 percent (almost a full second) faster than the 10th performer of all-time, China’s Zhang Yufei (25.32).

It is indeed a phenomenal world record. Sjostrom’s time of 24.43 was set in 2014 and, almost nine years later, she remains the only woman ever to crack the 25-second barrier in the event. The time would rank her in fourth place two years before at the 2012 Olympics… in the 50 freestyle!

In men’s events, it’s no surprise that Adam Peaty tops the list. Being the only man to ever crack the 57-second barrier in the 100 breaststroke (and one of the two men to go sub-58) with his 56.88, he is 2.98 percent faster than the 10th performer of all time in the event, China’s Yan Zibei (58.63). Peaty is followed in this list by himself in the 50 breaststroke, Hungary’s Kristof Milak in the 200 butterfly, and Germany’s Paul Biedermann in the men’s 200 freestyle.

Interestingly, as THEO pointed out, one might think that Lochte’s 200 IM world record would be one of the most outstanding ones. His 1:54.00 is very close to the second all-time performer, Phelps’ 1:54.16. But they are the only swimmers to ever crack the 1:55 barrier, so Lochte should be well ahead of the 10th all-time performer, right? Not exactly, as the event has improved his depth in the last few years—in fact, five of the 10 fastest swimmers of all-time have set their personal best times in 2021 and 2022. That’s why Lochte’s world record is “only” 1.18 percent faster than the 10th fastest performer in history.

And what if all the other world records were as outstanding as Sjostrom’s on the women’s side and Peaty’s on the men’s side? In other words, what if the other women’s world records were 3.52 percent faster than the 10th fastest performer of all-time? And if the other men’s world records were 2.98% faster?

Swimming Stats’ Instagram page also published these lists:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swimming Stats by SwimSwam (@swimmingstats)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Swimming Stats by SwimSwam (@swimmingstats)

It is crazy to imagine that Sjostrom’s 50 butterfly world record is equivalent to a 50.74 in the 100 freestyle and a 7:58.88 in the 800. Peaty’s 100 breaststroke world record is equivalent to a 45.74 in the 100 freestyle and a 1:51.92 in the 200 IM. These figures only show how impressive the women’s 50 butterfly and the men’s 100 breaststroke world records are.