Kamminga, Steenbergen Headed To 2023 Flanders Swimming Cup

2023 FLANDERS SWIMMING CUP

Saturday, January 21st – Sunday, January 22nd

Olympic Aquatic Centre Wezenberg, Antwerp, Belgium

LCM (50m)

World Championships-qualifying meet

The 2023 Flanders Swimming Cup is set to take place this weekend, with action kicking off on Saturday from the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Antwerp, Belgium.

Along with domestic swimmers to the tune of Lander Hendrickx, Sarah Dumont and Roos Vantterdijk, strong contingents from the Netherlands and Spain are also set to take part in the two-day affair.

Highlighting the Dutch entries is 23-year-old Marrit Steenbergen, SwimSwam’s Female Breakout Swimmer of the Year Swammy Award winner for 2022.

Steenbergen is coming off of a very successful Short Course World Championships where the ace captured her first individual world title. She topped the women’s 100m IM podium while also claiming bronze in the 100m and 200m freestyle events.

Here in Belgium, Steenbergen is entered in the 50m and 100m butterfly races, as well as the 200m free and 200m IM events.

She’ll be joined by two-time Olympic silver medalist Arno Kamminga, Thomas Verhoeven, Kenzo Simons, Kim Busch, Maaike de Waard and Stan Pijnenburg, among others.

Leading the Spanish squad is 20-year-old Alba Vazquez. The 2019 World Junior and European Junior champion is slated to take on the 200m free, 100m fly, 200m breast and 200m IM.