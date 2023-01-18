Alabama State Champion Carson Muir Announces Commitment to Wyoming (2023)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Senior Carson Muir has announced that she will be heading west this coming fall to continue her athletic and academic career at the University of Wyoming. Muir is wrapping up her final year at Spain Park High School. She also trains and competes year-round with Birmingham Swim League, located in Alabama.

When sharing her commitment, she said, succinctly:

“The world needs more cowgirls”

Muir is coming off a successful showing at her final Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Championships, where she captured her first individual state championship title in the 500 free (5:04.64). She also took third in the 100 fly (57.51) and swam on both of Spain Park’s relays.

Top SCY Times:

100 free – 53.52

200 free – 1:57.97

500 free – 5:04.64

100 fly – 57.01

200 fly – 2:04.07

This summer, Muir competed at the NCSA Summer Swimming Championships, where she recorded as high as a 60th place finish in the 200m fly (2:27.51). She posted a personal best time in the 100m back with a 1:10.36, as well as a season best time in the 200m back (2:34.80). Earlier in the summer, she hit a lifetime best in the 100m fly with a 1:05.14.

The Wyoming women compete in the Mountain West Conference. The Cowgirls finished 4th out of 9 teams at last year’s conference meet. Muir has the chance to be an immediate impact swimmer for Wyoming, as her best 200 fly time puts her on the bubble of qualifying for the B-final. She is also just barely outside of scoring range in the 100 fly.

The 200 fly was a relatively weak event for Wyoming last season, as their highest finishers at conference were Kali Franckowiak (2:04.90) and Kaya Cunningham (2:05.24), who earned 22nd and 23rd, respectively. So far this season, freshman Berkeley Christensen leads the team in the event having swum a 2:06.58 at the SMU Invitational. Sophomores Sydney Metzler and Emily Burchett are also right there, as they’ve hit 2:06.62 and 2:06.70 this season. This group is young, and Muir will overlap with all of them for at least a year.

Muir will be joined by Skye Rehard, Ellie Lang, Tara Joyce, and Sophie Nutter in Wyoming’s class of 2027. Rehard and Lang both have personal connections to the team, while Joyce is a Wyoming native. Nutter swims similar events to Muir, and holds best times of 2:02.16 and 56.10 in the 100 and 200 fly.

