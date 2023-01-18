Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Cera, Vovk, and Carvalho Help Lead Miami (FL) to Decisive Wins Over FGCU and Houston

MIAMI (FL) vs HOUSTON vs FGCU (WOMEN’S DUAL)

  • Friday, January 13, 2023
  • Whitten Center Pool, Coral Gables, FL
  • SCY (25 yards)
  • Results

TEAM SCORES

  • Miami (FL) def. Houston 187-108
  • Miami (FL) def. FGCU 225-70
  • Houtson def. FGCU 229.5-69.5

Miami (FL) hosted FGCU and Houston  for a women’s dual last Friday, emerging victorious by large margins against both teams. Houston also beat FGCU decisively, outscoring them 229.5-69.5.

Miami’s Adrianna Cera was great in the distance free events, winning the 1000 free and 500 free. In the 1000 free, Cera clocked a 10:13.89, throwing down a big negative split. She was out in 5:08.68 on the first 500, then came home in 5:05.21. Houston’s Eden Humphrey was ahead of Cera at the 500, splitting 5:07.71, but didn’t have the closing speed Cera did. She ended up finishing second in 10:17.21.

Cera then went on to win the 500 free in 4:59.30, again negative splitting the race. She was 2:30.28 on the first 250, then came home in 2:29.02. Miami’s Aino Otava also negative split the race, finishing second with a 5:00.65.

Tara Vovk (Miami) swept the breaststroke events. In the 100 breast, Vovk swam a 1:03.77, getting out to a huge early lead with a 29.57 on the first 50. She then went on to win the 200 breast in 2:18.61, touching out Audrey McKinnon (Houston), who was second with a 2:18.84. The pair were tied at the 150, both touching in 1:44.09, then Vovk closed in 34.52 while McKinnon was 34.75.

Vovk also provided a 52.37 on Miami’s 400 free relay, which won. Jane Fitzgerald (52.57), Jacey Hinton (52.29), Vovk (52.37), and Giulia Carvalho (52.09) combined for a 3:29.32.

In the 200 medley relay, Miami’s Celina Kuehne (26.51), Vovk (28.58), Zorry Mason (24.86), and Hinton (23.07) teamed up to win in 1:43.02.

Giulia Carvalho was another double event winner for Miami. She first won the 50 free, swimming a 23.5. She then went on to win the 100 fly in 56.31, touching out Houston’s Abbie Alvarez (56.39). Carvalho also showed her ability to do a little bit of everything, finishing fourth in the 200 breast with a 2:21.42.

Houston picked up a win in the 200 fly, where Alondra Ortiz clocked a 2:02.18. She swam a very tightly split race, going 1:00.06 on the first 100 then coming home in 1:02.12.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS

