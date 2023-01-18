Cera, Vovk, and Carvalho Help Lead Miami (FL) to Decisive Wins Over FGCU and Houston

MIAMI (FL) vs HOUSTON vs FGCU (WOMEN’S DUAL)
- Friday, January 13, 2023
- Whitten Center Pool, Coral Gables, FL
- SCY (25 yards)
- Results
TEAM SCORES
- Miami (FL) def. Houston 187-108
- Miami (FL) def. FGCU 225-70
- Houtson def. FGCU 229.5-69.5
Miami (FL) hosted FGCU and Houston for a women’s dual last Friday, emerging victorious by large margins against both teams. Houston also beat FGCU decisively, outscoring them 229.5-69.5.
Miami’s Adrianna Cera was great in the distance free events, winning the 1000 free and 500 free. In the 1000 free, Cera clocked a 10:13.89, throwing down a big negative split. She was out in 5:08.68 on the first 500, then came home in 5:05.21. Houston’s Eden Humphrey was ahead of Cera at the 500, splitting 5:07.71, but didn’t have the closing speed Cera did. She ended up finishing second in 10:17.21.
Cera then went on to win the 500 free in 4:59.30, again negative splitting the race. She was 2:30.28 on the first 250, then came home in 2:29.02. Miami’s Aino Otava also negative split the race, finishing second with a 5:00.65.
Tara Vovk (Miami) swept the breaststroke events. In the 100 breast, Vovk swam a 1:03.77, getting out to a huge early lead with a 29.57 on the first 50. She then went on to win the 200 breast in 2:18.61, touching out Audrey McKinnon (Houston), who was second with a 2:18.84. The pair were tied at the 150, both touching in 1:44.09, then Vovk closed in 34.52 while McKinnon was 34.75.
Vovk also provided a 52.37 on Miami’s 400 free relay, which won. Jane Fitzgerald (52.57), Jacey Hinton (52.29), Vovk (52.37), and Giulia Carvalho (52.09) combined for a 3:29.32.
In the 200 medley relay, Miami’s Celina Kuehne (26.51), Vovk (28.58), Zorry Mason (24.86), and Hinton (23.07) teamed up to win in 1:43.02.
Giulia Carvalho was another double event winner for Miami. She first won the 50 free, swimming a 23.5. She then went on to win the 100 fly in 56.31, touching out Houston’s Abbie Alvarez (56.39). Carvalho also showed her ability to do a little bit of everything, finishing fourth in the 200 breast with a 2:21.42.
Houston picked up a win in the 200 fly, where Alondra Ortiz clocked a 2:02.18. She swam a very tightly split race, going 1:00.06 on the first 100 then coming home in 1:02.12.
OTHER EVENT WINNERS
- 200 free: Savannah Barr (Miami) – 1:53.48
- 100 back: Zorry Mason (Miami) – 57.00
- 100 free: Jane Fitzgerald (Miami) – 52.03
- 200 back: Kate Sommerstad (Miami) – 2:05.03
- 200 IM: Emma Sundstrand (Miami) – 2:05.55
Guess the UM Athletic Department didn’t get the memo about there being NO PHOTOGRAPHY allowed behind the blocks.
That’s not an NCAA rule. In fact it’s not actually a USA Swimming rule.
It’s a meet host policy. And USA Swimming enforces it at USA Swimming hosted meets but it is not a requirement.
The picture was taken directly from the facility website for the Whitten Center Pool at UM. There’s not description of when it was taken and under what circumstances. It could be years old, and taken at practice.