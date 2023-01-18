China Reveals Qualification Meet For Postponed Asian Games

After having been postponed due to coronavirus concerns within the host nation of China, the 2022 Asian Games are set for September 23rd through October 8th of this year.

We now know the qualifying competition for Chinese swimmers, as the nation’s Spring Championships are on the books for March 19th through March 24th.

Additionally, it’s been reported that the Chinese Nationals will serve as the qualifying meet for this year’s World Championships. The Nationals are on the schedule for May 1st through May 8th while Worlds are on the calendar for July in Fukuoka, Japan.

At the 2018 edition of the Asian Games, China finished 2nd in the overall swimming medal table, settling for runner-up status behind Japan. China accumulated 50 medals in all, including 19 golds, 17 silvers and 14 bronze.

Banned swimmer Sun Yang racked up 4 individual golds by himself, winning the 200m, 400m, 800m and 1500m freestyle events. Among additional Chinese winners, teammate Xu Yiayu swept the men’s backstroke events while Wang Jianjiahe captured gold in the 400m, 800m and 1500m free events.

The Chinese Spring Championships have historically taken place in Qingdao while the Nationals this past November were hosted by the city of Beijing.