The ‘Jason Lezak’ Relay Is Now the Oldest World Record in Swimming

Irish swimmer Daniel Wiffen broke the World Record in the 1500 short course meters freestyle on Sunday to close the 2023 European Short Course Championship.

All World Records create lots of new histories, but this one checked a number of big boxes. It was the first World Record set by an Irish swimmer.

The World Record that it broke, Grant Hackett’s, was set on July 20, 2008, and at 5,621 days, was the oldest FINA/World Aquatics World Record still on the books.

So that begs the question – what is the new oldest World Record?

That honor now belongs to the US Men’s 400 Free Relay World Record of 3:08.24, which was set on August 11, 2008. That record, the famous “Jason Lezak anchor” relay, is 5,599 days old. Besides Lezak, that relay included Michael Phelps, Garrett Weber-Gale, and Cullen Jones.

That relay averaged 47.06s, and the French team that was beat is the second-fastest relay in history. The best result since that race is a 3:08.97 done by the Americans at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (in 2021), where Caeleb Dressel, Blake Pieroni, Bowen Becker, and Zach Apple won gold. Even with a wild 46.69 anchor from Apple and a 47.26 leadoff from Dressel, they were still off the World Record about two-tenths per second.

This is the second time this year that the “oldest World Record on the books” has been broken. At the World Championships in July, French swimmer Leon Marchand broke Michael Phelps’ 400 IM World Record, knocking over a second off a record that stood for 7,642 days.

Other Oldest World Records:

The oldest individual World Record is Paul Biedermann’s LCM 400 free time of 3:40.07, done on July 26, 2009 (5,250 days). Next on that list is his LCM 200 free done two days later (5,248 days).

LCM 400 free time of 3:40.07, done on July 26, 2009 (5,250 days). Next on that list is his LCM 200 free done two days later (5,248 days). The oldest women’s World Record is Liu Zige’s 2:01.81 in the 200 meter fly from October 21, 2009 (5,163 days).

2:01.81 in the 200 meter fly from October 21, 2009 (5,163 days). Paul Biedermann also has the oldest individual Short Course Meters Record on the books. On November 15, 2009, he swam 1:39.37 in the 200 free (5,138 days). The oldest Short Course Meters Record of any kind is the men’s 200 free relay, which was set by France on December 14, 2008 (5,474 days).

also has the oldest individual Short Course Meters Record on the books. On November 15, 2009, he swam 1:39.37 in the 200 free (5,138 days). The oldest Short Course Meters Record of any kind is the men’s 200 free relay, which was set by France on December 14, 2008 (5,474 days). The oldest women’s short course record is Therese Alshammar’s 24.38 in the 50 fly, done on November 22, 2009 (5,131) – a record that somehow survived even when Sarah Sjostrom ‘s long course record of 24.43 is only .05 seconds behind.

‘s long course record of 24.43 is only .05 seconds behind. The oldest women’s relay record on the list is from July 28, 2019 – the women’s 400 long course meter medley relay World Record is just 1,596 days old. That was set by Americans Regan Smith, Lily King, Kelsi Dahlia, and Simone Manuel.

See the full document here.

Oldest World Records in Swimming

Scroll down to see a pared-down list more suitable for mobile viewing.

Gender Course Event Time Name Nationality Date Age of Record (days) Meet Location Men SCM 800m freestyle 7:20.46 Daniel Wiffen Ireland 10 December 2023 0 European Championships Otopeni, Romania Women LCM 100m backstroke 57.33 Kaylee McKeown Australia 21 October 2023 50 World Cup Budapest, Hungary Women LCM 50m backstroke 26.86 Kaylee McKeown Australia 20 October 2023 51 World Cup Budapest, Hungary Women LCM 50m breaststroke 29.16 Rūta Meilutytė Lithuania 30 July 2023 133 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Women LCM 50m freestyle 23.61 Sarah Sjöström Sweden 29 July 2023 134 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Mixed LCM 4 × 100 m freestyle relay 3:18.83 Jack Cartwright (48.14)

Kyle Chalmers (47.25)

Shayna Jack (51.73)

Mollie O’Callaghan (51.71) Australia 29 July 2023 134 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Men LCM 200m breaststroke 2:05.48 Qin Haiyang China 28 July 2023 135 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Men LCM 50m backstroke 23.55 Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 27 July 2023 136 Russian Cup Kazan, Russia Women LCM 4 × 200 m freestyle relay 7:37.50 Mollie O’Callaghan (1:53.66)

Shayna Jack (1:55.63)

Brianna Throssell (1:55.80)

Ariarne Titmus (1:52.41) Australia 27 July 2023 136 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Women LCM 200m freestyle 1:52.85 Mollie O’Callaghan Australia 26 July 2023 137 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Men LCM 400m individual medley 4:02.50 Léon Marchand France 23 July 2023 140 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Women LCM 400m freestyle 3:55.38 Ariarne Titmus Australia 23 July 2023 140 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Women LCM 4 × 100 m freestyle relay 3:27.96 Mollie O’Callaghan (52.08)

Shayna Jack (51.69)

Meg Harris (52.29)

Emma McKeon (51.90) Australia 23 July 2023 140 World Championships Fukuoka, Japan Women LCM 200m breaststroke 2:17.55 Evgeniia Chikunova Russia 21 April 2023 233 Russian Championships Kazan, Russia Women LCM 400m individual medley 4:25.87 Summer McIntosh Canada 1 April 2023 253 Canadian Trials Toronto, Canada Women LCM 200m backstroke 2:03.14 Kaylee McKeown Australia 10 March 2023 275 NSW State Championships Sydney, Australia Men SCM 4 × 100 m medley relay 3:18.98 Isaac Cooper (49.46)

Joshua Yong (56.55)

Matthew Temple (48.34)

Kyle Chalmers (44.63) Australia 18 December 2022 357 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Men SCM 4 × 100 m medley relay 3:18.98 Ryan Murphy (48.96)

Nic Fink (54.88)

Trenton Julian (49.19)

Kieran Smith (45.95) United States 18 December 2022 357 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Women SCM 100m butterfly 54.05 Maggie Mac Neil Canada 18 December 2022 357 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Women SCM 4 × 100 m medley relay 3:44.35 Claire Curzan (56.47)

Lilly King (1:02.88)

Torri Huske (54.53)

Kate Douglass (50.47) United States 18 December 2022 357 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Men SCM 4 × 50 m medley relay 1:29.72 Lorenzo Mora (22.65)

Nicolò Martinenghi (24.95)

Matteo Rivolta (21.60)

Leonardo Deplano (20.52) Italy 17 December 2022 358 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Women SCM 50m breaststroke 28.37 Rūta Meilutytė Lithuania 17 December 2022 358 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Women SCM 4 × 50 m medley relay 1:42.35 Mollie O’Callaghan (25.49)

Chelsea Hodges (29.11)

Emma McKeon (24.43)

Madison Wilson (23.32) Australia 17 December 2022 358 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Men SCM 4 × 200 m freestyle relay 6:44.12 Kieran Smith (1:41.04)

Carson Foster (1:40.48)

Trenton Julian (1:41.44)

Drew Kibler (1:41.16) United States 16 December 2022 359 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Women SCM 50m backstroke 25.25 Maggie Mac Neil Canada 16 December 2022 359 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Mixed SCM 4 × 50 m freestyle relay 1:27.33 Maxime Grousset (20.92)

Florent Manaudou (20.26)

Béryl Gastaldello (23.00)

Mélanie Henique (23.15) France 16 December 2022 359 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Women SCM 4 × 200 m freestyle relay 7:30.87 Madison Wilson (1:53.13)

Mollie O’Callaghan (1:52.83)

Leah Neale (1:52.67)

Lani Pallister (1:52.24) Australia 14 December 2022 361 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Mixed SCM 4 × 50 m medley relay 1:35.15 Ryan Murphy (22.37)

Nic Fink (24.96)

Kate Douglass (24.09)

Torri Huske (23.73) United States 14 December 2022 361 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Men SCM 4 × 100 m freestyle relay 3:02.75 Alessandro Miressi (46.15)

Paolo Conte Bonin (45.93)

Leonardo Deplano (45.54)

Thomas Ceccon (45.13) Italy 13 December 2022 362 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Women SCM 4 × 100 m freestyle relay 3:25.43 Mollie O’Callaghan (52.19)

Madison Wilson (51.28)

Meg Harris (52.00)

Emma McKeon (49.96) Australia 13 December 2022 362 World Championships Melbourne, Australia Men SCM 50m backstroke 22.11 Kliment Kolesnikov Russia 23 November 2022 382 Solidarity Games Kazan, Russia Women SCM 800m freestyle 7:57.42 Katie Ledecky United States 5 November 2022 400 World Cup Indianapolis, United States Women SCM 1500m freestyle 15:08.24 Katie Ledecky United States 29 October 2022 407 World Cup Toronto, Canada Women SCM 400m freestyle 3:51.30 Li Bingjie China 27 October 2022 409 Chinese Championships Beijing, China Men SCM 200m butterfly 1:46.85 Tomoru Honda Japan 22 October 2022 414 Japanese Championships Tokyo, Japan Men LCM 100m freestyle 46.86 David Popovici Romania 13 August 2022 484 European Championships Rome, Italy Men LCM 200m butterfly 1:50.34 Kristóf Milák Hungary 21 June 2022 537 World Championships Budapest, Hungary Men LCM 100m backstroke 51.6 Thomas Ceccon Italy 20 June 2022 538 World Championships Budapest, Hungary Men SCM 50m breaststroke 24.95 Emre Sakçı Turkey 27 December 2021 713 Turkish Championships Gaziantep, Turkey Men SCM 1500m freestyle 14:06.88 Florian Wellbrock Germany 21 December 2021 719 World Championships Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Women SCM 200m freestyle 1:50.31 Siobhán Haughey Hong Kong 16 December 2021 724 World Championships Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates Men SCM 100m breaststroke 55.28 Ilya Shymanovich Belarus 26 November 2021 744 International Swimming League Eindhoven, Netherlands Men SCM 50m butterfly 21.75 Szebasztián Szabó Hungary 6 November 2021 764 European Championships Kazan, Russia Men SCM 100m freestyle 44.84 Kyle Chalmers Australia 29 October 2021 772 World Cup Kazan, Russia Men SCM 100m backstroke 48.33 Coleman Stewart United States 29 August 2021 833 International Swimming League Naples, Italy Men LCM 4 × 100 m medley relay 3:26.78 Ryan Murphy (52.31)

Michael Andrew (58.49)

Caeleb Dressel (49.03)

Zach Apple (46.95) United States 1 August 2021 861 Olympic Games Tokyo, Japan Men LCM 100m butterfly 49.45 Caeleb Dressel United States 31 July 2021 862 Olympic Games Tokyo, Japan Mixed LCM 4 × 100 m medley relay 3:37.58 Kathleen Dawson (58.80)

Adam Peaty (56.78)

James Guy (50.00)

Anna Hopkin (52.00) Great Britain 31 July 2021 862 Olympic Games Tokyo, Japan Women SCM 4 × 50 m freestyle relay 1:32.50 Ranomi Kromowidjojo (23.05)

Maaike de Waard (23.16)

Kim Busch (23.47)

Femke Heemskerk (22.82) Netherlands 12 December 2020 1093 Wouda Cup Eindhoven, Netherlands Women SCM 200m backstroke 1:58.94 Kaylee McKeown Australia 28 November 2020 1107 Australian Championships Brisbane, Australia Men SCM 100m individual medley 49.28 Caeleb Dressel United States 22 November 2020 1113 International Swimming League Budapest, Hungary Men SCM 50m freestyle 20.16 Caeleb Dressel United States 21 November 2020 1114 International Swimming League Budapest, Hungary Men SCM 100m butterfly 47.78 Caeleb Dressel United States 21 November 2020 1114 International Swimming League Budapest, Hungary Men SCM 400m individual medley 3:54.81 Daiya Seto Japan 20 December 2019 1451 International Swimming League Las Vegas, United States Women SCM 100m backstroke 54.89 Minna Atherton Australia 27 October 2019 1505 International Swimming League Budapest, Hungary Women LCM 4 × 100 m medley relay 3:50.40 Regan Smith (57.57)

Lilly King (1:04.81)

Kelsi Dahlia (56.16)

Simone Manuel (51.86) United States 28 July 2019 1596 World Championships Gwangju, South Korea Men LCM 100m breaststroke 56.88 Adam Peaty Great Britain 21 July 2019 1603 World Championships Gwangju, South Korea Men SCM 4 × 50 m freestyle relay 1:21.80 Caeleb Dressel (20.43)

Ryan Held (20.25)

Jack Conger (20.59)

Michael Chadwick (20.53) United States 14 December 2018 1822 World Championships Hangzhou, China Men SCM 200m breaststroke 2:00.16 Kirill Prigoda Russia 13 December 2018 1823 World Championships Hangzhou, China Men SCM 50m butterfly 21.75 Nicholas Santos Brazil 6 October 2018 1891 World Cup Budapest, Hungary Men LCM 50m butterfly 22.27 Andriy Govorov Ukraine 1 July 2018 1988 Sette Colli Trophy Rome, Italy Women LCM 1500m freestyle 15:20.48 Katie Ledecky United States 16 May 2018 2034 TYR Pro Swim Series Indianapolis, United States Women SCM 100m freestyle 50.25 Cate Campbell Australia 26 October 2017 2236 Australian Championships Adelaide, Australia Women SCM 400m individual medley 4:18.94 Mireia Belmonte Spain 12 August 2017 2311 World Cup Eindhoven, Netherlands Women SCM 50m freestyle 22.93 Ranomi Kromowidjojo Netherlands 7 August 2017 2316 World Cup Berlin, Germany Women SCM 100m individual medley 56.51 Katinka Hosszú Hungary 7 August 2017 2316 World Cup Berlin, Germany Men LCM 50m breaststroke 25.95 Adam Peaty Great Britain 25 July 2017 2329 World Championships Budapest, Hungary Women LCM 100m breaststroke 1:04.13 Lilly King United States 25 July 2017 2329 World Championships Budapest, Hungary Women LCM 100m freestyle 51.71 Sarah Sjöström Sweden 23 July 2017 2331 World Championships Budapest, Hungary Women SCM 100m breaststroke 1:02.36 Alia Atkinson Jamaica 26 August 2016 2662 World Cup Chartres, France Women LCM 800m freestyle 8:04.79 Katie Ledecky United States 12 August 2016 2676 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Women LCM 100m butterfly 55.48 Sarah Sjöström Sweden 7 August 2016 2681 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Men SCM 200m backstroke 1:45.63 Mitch Larkin Australia 27 November 2015 2935 Australian Championships Sydney, Australia Women LCM 200m individual medley 2:06.12 Katinka Hosszú Hungary 3 August 2015 3051 World Championships Kazan, Russia Women SCM 100m breaststroke 1:02.36 Alia Atkinson Jamaica 6 December 2014 3291 World Championships Doha, Qatar Women SCM 200m individual medley 2:01.86 Katinka Hosszú Hungary 6 December 2014 3291 World Championships Doha, Qatar Women SCM 200m butterfly 1:59.61 Mireia Belmonte Spain 3 December 2014 3294 World Championships Doha, Qatar Women LCM 50m butterfly 24.43 Sarah Sjöström Sweden 5 July 2014 3445 Swedish Championships Borås, Sweden Women SCM 100m breaststroke 1:02.36 Rūta Meilutytė Lithuania 12 October 2013 3711 World Cup Moscow, Russia Men SCM 200m individual medley 1:49.63 Ryan Lochte United States 14 December 2012 4013 World Championships Istanbul, Turkey Men SCM 400m freestyle 3:32.25 Yannick Agnel France 15 November 2012 4042 French Nationals Angers, France Men LCM 1500m freestyle 14:31.02 Sun Yang China 4 August 2012 4145 Olympic Games London, United Kingdom Men LCM 200m individual medley 1:54.00 Ryan Lochte United States 28 July 2011 4518 World Championships Shanghai, China Men LCM 50m freestyle 20.91 César Cielo Brazil 18 December 2009 5105 Brazilian Championships São Paulo, Brazil Women SCM 200m breaststroke 2:14.57 Rebecca Soni United States 18 December 2009 5105 Duel in the Pool Manchester, United Kingdom Women SCM 50m butterfly 24.38 Therese Alshammar Sweden 22 November 2009 5131 World Cup Singapore, Singapore Men SCM 200m freestyle 1:39.37 Paul Biedermann Germany 15 November 2009 5138 World Cup Berlin, Germany Women LCM 200m butterfly 2:01.81 Liu Zige China 21 October 2009 5163 Chinese National Games Jinan, China Men LCM 200m backstroke 1:51.92 Aaron Peirsol United States 31 July 2009 5245 World Championships Rome, Italy Men LCM 4 × 200 m freestyle relay 6:58.55 Michael Phelps (1:44.49)

Ricky Berens (1:44.13)

David Walters (1:45.47)

Ryan Lochte (1:44.46) United States 31 July 2009 5245 World Championships Rome, Italy Men LCM 800m freestyle 7:32.12 Zhang Lin China 29 July 2009 5247 World Championships Rome, Italy Men LCM 200m freestyle 1:42.00 Paul Biedermann Germany 28 July 2009 5248 World Championships Rome, Italy Men LCM 400m freestyle 3:40.07 Paul Biedermann Germany 26 July 2009 5250 World Championships Rome, Italy Men SCM 4 × 50 m freestyle relay 1:20.77 Alain Bernard (20.64)

Fabien Gilot (20.33)

Amaury Leveaux (19.93)

Frédérick Bousquet (19.87) France 14 December 2008 5474 European Championships Rijeka, Croatia Men LCM 4 × 100 m freestyle relay 3:08.24 Michael Phelps (47.51)

Garrett Weber-Gale (47.02)

Cullen Jones (47.65)

Jason Lezak (46.06) United States 11 August 2008 5599 Olympic Games Beijing, China

Same List, but with fewer columns