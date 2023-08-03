The History of World Records Getting Broken at World Championships

2023 WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

There were 10 World Records broken in Fukuoka at the 2023 World Championships. Turns out, that number isn’t super high in terms of big international meets all-time. However, it does track for the last few decades in terms of world championships and where global swimmers seem to be coming into these meets.

Below is the all-time list, with this 2023 Worlds coming in at #26

RANK MEET WRS 1 World Championships Roma, Lazio 2009 43 2 Olympic Games Montréal, Québec 1976 29 3 Olympic Games München, Bavaria 1972 28 4 Olympic Games Beijing 2008 25 5 World Championships Beograd (Belgrade) 1973 18 6 European Championships Wien (Vienna) 1974 17 6 USA Olympic Trials Long Beach, California 1968 17 8 GDR Olympic Trials Berlin 1976 16 8 Olympic Games Seoul 1988 16 10 Olympic Games Sydney, New South Wales 2000 15 10 World Championships Melbourne, Victoria 2007 15 12 Olympic Games Tokyo 1964 14 12 USA Olympic Trials Chicago, Illinois 1972 14 12 World Championships Barcelona 2003 14 15 AAU Championships Los Angeles, California 1970 13 15 Men’s NAAA Championships Los Angeles, California 1961 13 15 World Championships Berlin 1978 13 18 Olympic Games Los Angeles, California 1984 12 18 Pan American Games Winnipeg, Manitoba 1967 12 18 Pan Pacific Championships Sydney, New South Wales 1999 12 21 Olympic Games Moskva (Moscow) 1980 11 21 USA Spring Nationals Austin, Texas 1980 11 21 USA Summer Nationals Los Altos, California 1964 11 21 World Championships Budapest 2017 11 21 World Championships Kazan 2015 11 26 AAU Championships Lincoln, Nebraska 1966 10 26 Olympic Games Barcelona 1992 10 26 USA v GDR Dual Meet Concord, California 1974 10 26 World Championships Roma, Lazio 1994 10 26 World Championships Gwangju 2019 10 26 World Championships Fukuoka 2023 10

However, I wanted to see how this ranked in terms of the last couple decades. Here is the list just for the 2000s:

RANK MEET WRS 1 World Championships Roma, Lazio 2009 43 2 Olympic Games Beijing 2008 25 3 Olympic Games Sydney, 2000 15 3 World Championships Melbourne, 2007 15 5 World Championships Barcelona 2003 14 6 World Championships Budapest 2017 11 6 World Championships Kazan 2015 11 8 World Championships Gwangju 2019 10 8 World Championships Fukuoka 2023 10 10 World Championships Montreal, 2005 9 10 Olympic Games London, 2012 9 12 Olympic Games Rio de Janeiro, 2016 8 13 World Championships Fukuoka, 2001 6 13 Olympic Games Athens, 2004 6 13 World Championships Barcelona, 2013 6 16 Olympic Games Tokyo, 202(1) 5 17 World Championships Budapest, 2022 3 18 World Championships, Shanghai, 2011 2

As we can see from this list, especially focusing in on world championships, 2009 is the obvious outlier. We know the full-body, uber-buoyant super suits helped world records fall in bundles. And looking at this, we also see that swimming seems to have bounced back and evened out. In 2011, just 2 world records fell, then in 2013 it was up to 6. By 2015 it was 11, and since then we’ve seen 10-11 world records fall at every subsequent world champs (with the exception of 2022, which was pushed back and, in my mind, affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic).