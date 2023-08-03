Breaststroker Jordan Morgan Transferring From Texas To SMU With ‘A’ Final Times

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Jordan Morgan has announced that she will be transferring from Texas to SMU. Morgan made the announcement saying:

“I’m so excited to announce my commitment to continue my academic and athletic careers SMU! I’m beyond grateful for my time at Texas. I’ve learned so much from the coaches, teammates, and staff I’ve been fortunate to be with along the way. I’m looking forward to finishing the final chapter in my swimming at SMU and I absolutely cannot wait to start the season. Pony Up!!!”

Morgan spent her first two seasons at Texas. At the 2022 Big-12 Championships, Morgan finished 19th in the 100 breast (1:03.73) and swam in prelims of the 50 and 100 frees. This past season, she switched up her event lineup, swimming the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 breast.

Morgan’s time progression can be seen below:

Prior to Texas Freshman Sophomore 100 breast 1:01.21 1:03.29 1:01.66 200 breast 2:14.68 2:25.77 (dual meet) 2:18.41 50 free 23.78 23.75 23.91

The SMU women were third out of nine teams at the 2023 American Athletic Conference Championships. The AAC will have some shifts this season as conference champions Houston, as well as fifth-place team Cincinnati, have moved to the Big-12.

Morgan’s 100 breast time from high school as well as her sophomore year would have made the ‘A’ final this past season and 50 free time would have made the ‘C’ final. Her 200 breast will also surely make an impact as it took a 2:23.34 to make it back, a 2:17.71 to make the ‘B ‘ final, and a 2:14.60 to make the ‘A’ final.

Morgan also looks to be a boost at the relay level for SMU. Her 100 breast time from this past season would have been the fastest on the roster by about a second and a half.

The SMU women will be under first year head coach Ozzie Quevedo this fall as Quevedo was hired in April after most recently spending time at Alabama.

