Texas Scratches Collins and Larson to Finalize 2019 Men’s NCAA Roster

The University of Texas, who had 18 swimmers invited to the 2019 Men’s NCAA Championships, has scratched two athletes to lower its combined swimming and diving NCAA roster size to the allowed 18. The team had three divers qualify for the competition, which counts as two roster spots.

The two scratched swimmers are redshirt junior Jack Collins and sophomore Johnthomas Larson.

Collins (younger brother of Texas assistant Wyatt Collins) was entered in the 1650 as the No. 24 seed (14:51.95), and was the No. 53 seed in the 500 (4:20.02). Larson was the No. 27 seed in the 500 (4:15.62), No. 37 in the 400 IM (3:46.48), and the No. 45 (final) seed in the 200 free (1:46.63).

Earning invites in their stead is Harvard’s Raphael Marcoux – who is entered in the 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free – and Alabama’s Samuel Disette, entered in the 50 free.

As of now, three swimmers have made it in off the alternates list. Disette’s Alabama teammate Nicholas Perera made it in when Virginia’s Robert Giller scratched last week.