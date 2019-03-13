Texas, Minnesota Men Add Divers On Final Day of Zone D Champs

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2019 NCAA ZONE DIVING

The Texas men qualified their fourth diver and the Minnesota men their third on the final day of the Zone D Championships. Juniors Reed Merritt (Texas) and Jeremy Moser (Minnesota) will make their NCAA debuts.

Texas should be in line for big diving points at NCAAs with four potentially NCAA-scoring divers. Jordan Windle, Grayson Campbell and Jacob Cornish were already qualified, and Merritt makes four. In addition, with divers counting as half a roster spot, Merritt is basically a free qualifier: Texas should bring Windle, Campbell and Cornish, as all three scored at NCAAs last year. Texas already cut 2 swimmers off its NCAA roster to get under the 18-man roster cap, and will have to cut two more to make room for those three divers. Bringing Merritt won’t require an extra cut.

Last year, Windle was the NCAA runner-up on platform. He placed just 5th today in Zones, but only had to make top 12 to compete in the event at NCAAs with his invite already in hand from the other two events. Cornish also scored at NCAAs last year and took 11th today.

Minnesota, meanwhile, got a surprise win from breakout junior Moser. He didn’t even qualify for NCAAs last year, and his highest Zone finish was 12th on platform. He beat out a loaded field today to earn his NCAA bid, joining Alan LeBlang (third today on platform) and Nick Yang (8th today).

Other new NCAA qualifiers today were Austin Hoherz out of Iowa and Isaac Khamis from Missouri.

The women’s event takes place later today. We’ll update when results become official.

Simplified Qualifying Procedures

Each zone earns a certain number of NCAA qualifying spots based on how that zone has performed at NCAAs in the past. Each of the three diving events will have its own number of qualifiers from each zone.

If a diver is invited in one event, they can compete at NCAAs in any other event where they finish top 12 in their zone.

Reimbursement vs invited slots don’t mean much from a spectator perspective – both can compete at NCAAs. Reimbursement slots earn NCAA reimbursement to cover the athlete’s trip to NCAAs, while invited athletes are eligible to compete, but would have to travel to the meet on the school’s dime.

Here are the qualifying allotments per zone and the reimbursement spots per zone:

QUALIFYING SPOTS PER ZONE

WOMEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM MEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 5 Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 9 8 6 Zone B 6 7 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone C 11 8 8 Zone D 9 12 9 Zone D 9 11 9 Zone E 8 8 9 Zone E 4 5 6

Reimbursement Spots Per Zone