2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Championships – Day 1 Prelims Recap

2019 NCAA Division II Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Day One

Men’s 200 Yard Individual Medley – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:41.61 3/14/2018 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC)

Meet: 1:41.61 3/14/2018 Marius Kusch, Queens (NC)

Finals Qualifiers:

Marius Kusch, Queens (NC) – 1:45.58 Ryan Leonard, NMU – 1:46.54 Rodrigo Codo Berti, Indy – 1:47.08 / Jan Delkeskamp, Queens (NC) – 1:47.08 — Matthew Holmes, Florida Southern – 1:47.21 Harry Shalamon, Grand Valley – 1:47.30 Pasha Semochkin, Drury – 1:47.32 Emanuel Fava, Delta State – 1:47.33 Arthur Cury, Colorado Mesa – 1:47.43 Joao Ribeiro, Wayne State – 1:47.62 Caleb Howell, Carson-Newman – 1:47.79 Brett Saunders, Tampa – 1:48.03 Alen Mosic, Queens (NC) – 1:48.36 Thomas Huffman, Missouri S&T – 1:48.51 Matias Lopez, Florida Southern – 1:48.73 Matey Rezashki, Delta State – 1:49.00

Collyn Gagne of Simon Fraser took 1.2 seconds off his seed time to win heat 1 of the men’s 200 IM in 1:49.20. In the very next heat, Drury junior Pasha Semochkin dropped 2.23 seconds from his entry time to notch a 1:47.32 and land among top-8 from heats. Semochkin placed 6th in last year’s final.

Queens freshman Jan Delkeskamp improved his seed time by 8/10 and won the first circle-seeded heat in 1:47.08. Harry Shalamon of Grand Valley was second with 1:47.30, bettering his entry time by .15. Shalaman finished 18th in last year’s prelims. Ryan Leonard, 5th in this event a year ago, won the penultimate heat with 1:46.65, taking .56 off his seed time.

Defending champion and meet record-holder Marius Kusch of Queens cruised to an easy win in the final heat with 1:45.58. Rodrigo Codo Berti of UIndy was 1:47.08 for second behind Kusch. Codo Berti placed 4th in 2018.

Men’s 50 Yard Freestyle – Prelims

NCAA DII: 19.17 11/30/2017 David Lambert, Oklahoma Baptist

Meet: 19.18 3/10/2016 Serghei Golban, Lindenwood

Finals Qualifiers:

Brody Heck, Queens (NC) – 19.58 Giulio Brugnoni, Delta State – 19.71 Skyler Cook-Weeks, Queens (NC) – 19.87 Victor Rocha Furtado, Florida Tech – 19.90 Mattia Schirru, Delta State – 19.94 Dmitry Belolipetskiy, Fresno Pacific – 19.98 / Xander Skinner, McKendree – 19.98 – Dmytro Sydorchenko, Queens (NC) – 20.04 Spencer Daily, UCSD – 20.05 Ryan Katulski, Wayne State – 20.10 / Franz Mueller, Wayne State – 20.10 – Sasha Palazzo, Wayne State – 20.18 / Joao Santos, Emmanuel – 20.18 – Lajos Budai, NMU – 20.20 Gabriel Souza, Grand Valley – 20.24 Brent Benedict, Gannon – 20.27

Gannon junior Brent Benedict unleashed a 20.27 to improve his time by 4/10 in the first heat of sprint freestyle. That performance landed him the 16th slot for tonight’s finals. Queens junior Vince Regent won heat 2 with 20.44, bettering his seed time by .02. Wayne State sophomore Franz Mueller took .23 off his entry time to win heat 3 in 20.10; that time tied with teammate Ryan Katulski as the 10th-fastest time of the morning.

The first circle-seeded heat went to Delta State sophomore Giulio Brugnoni in 19.71. Brugnoni, who scratched out of the 50 last year, improved his seed time by .26 and finished second overall. Queens junior Brody Heck surprised the field with a 19.58 in the next heat, going .47 faster than his entry time. Victor Rocha Furtado, a senior from Florida Tech and the top seed in this event, closed out the morning heats with a 19.90 to earn a spot in tonight’s A final. Rocha Furtado was runner-up a year ago.

Men’s 200 Yard Medley Relay – Prelims

NCAA DII: 1:24.83 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Arakelian, Kusch, Sydorchenko)

Meet: 1:24.83 3/14/2018 Queens (NC) (Pijulet, Arakelian, Kusch, Sydorchenko)

Finals Qualifiers:

Queens (NC) – 1:26.14 Wayne State – 1:26.22 Delta State – 1:26.89 UCSD – 1:27.50 Indy – 1:27.65 Oklahoma Baptist – 1:27.95 Missouri S&T – 1:28.32 Florida Tech – 1:28.45 Nova S’eastern – 1:28.48 Grand Valley – 1:28.53 NMU – 1:28.91 Colorado Mesa – 1:29.02 Tampa – 1:29.06 Lindenwood – 1:29.13 Wingate – 1:29.16 Emmanuel – 1:29.20

Queens and Wayne State both improved their seed times by 6/100 and secured lanes 4 and 5 for tonight’s 200 medley relay final with respective times of 1:26.14 and 1:26.22. The Queens relay consisted of Alen Mosic (22.24), Delkeskamp (24.46), Kusch (20.07), and Heck (19.37). Wayne State featured Dima Drobnych (21.63), Palazzo (23.81), Rasmus Olsen (21.28), and Ryan Katulski (19.50).

The biggest drop of the morning came from Delta State whose Brugnoni (21.38), Daniel Gayuk (24.68), Federico Bracco (21.30), and Mattia Schirru (19.53) combined for 1:26.89, a full second faster than their seed time. They will occupy lane 3 in tonight’s final.

Men’s 3 Meter Diving – Prelims

NCAA DII: 624.80 3/17/2018 Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa

Meet: 624.80 3/17/2018 Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa

Finals Qualifiers:

Ammar Hassan, Colorado Mesa – 589.30 Payton Staman, Indy – 535.20 Noah Macomber, Colorado Mesa – 502.10 Otto Lehtonen, Oklahoma Baptist – 497.55 Cary Johns, Clarion – 476.15 Kyle Weesner, Delta State – 458.90 Joshua Zylstra, Indy – 447.25 Christopher Kelly, Grand Valley – 440.65 Chandler Livingston, Colorado Mesa – 434.75 Benjamin Rader, Indy – 431.70 Scott Stellick, St. Cloud St. – 409.15 Ethan Larson, McKendree – 401.20 Hanos Mahari, St. Cloud St. – 398.45 Dylan Callaghan, Lindenwood – 397.80 Nicolas Martin, Delta State – 357.95 Michael Allison, Clarion – 354.60

Defending champion and meet record-holder, sophomore Ammar Hassan of Colorado Mesa, dominated the 3-meter board in prelims, garnering 589.30 points to earn the top spot heading into finals. His teammate, Noah Macomber, placed 3rd with 502.10 points. Macomber was runner-up on the 3-meter board last year. Colorado Mesa placed a third diver, Chandler Livingston, in the consolation final. UIndy, too, had two up and one down. Payton Staman (535.20) and Joshua Zylstra (447.25) will contest the championship final tonight while Benjamin Rader (531.70) is in the 10th position. Staman finished 7th in this event as a sophomore last year. Clarion’s Cary Johns, Kyle Weesner of Delta State, and Christopher Kelly, all of whom were in the consolation last year, qualified for the championship this year. Oklahoma Baptist’s Otto Lehtonen, 4th in this event a year ago, qualified 4th with 497.55 points.

Men’s 1000 Yard Freestyle – Slowest Heats

NCAA DII: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury

Meet: 8:57.06 3/11/2009 Mitch Snyder, Drury

Top 8 from morning heats:

Tim Samuelsen, Missouri S&T – 9:09.38 Andrew Woinoski, Simon Fraser – 9:09.87 Mackenzie Hamill, Simon Fraser – 9:11.59 Jan Hanzal, Lindenwood – 9:13.05 Aaron Taske, Missouri S&T – 9:14.43 Throstur Bjarnason, McKendree – 9:14.62 Mohamed Hegazy, Queens (NC) – 9:17.03 Marcelo Figueiredo, Carson-Newman – 9:17.33

Lindenwood freshman Jan Hanzal kicked off the heats of men’s 1000 free with a 9:13.05, improving 3.05 seconds from his entry time. He was followed by Aaron Taske of Missouri S&T (9:14.43) and Mohamed Hegazy of Queens (9:17.03).

Tim Samuelsen from Missouri S&T took 10.37 seconds off his time to win heat 2 and land the top spot of the morning with 9:09.38. Mackenzie Hamill of Simon Fraser took 2nd with 9:11.59 (7.9 second drop from his seed time), while McKendree sophomore Throstur Bjarnason got 3rd with 9:14.62 (4.4-second improvement).

Simon Fraser junior Andrew Woinoski pulled off a 16.05-second drop to win the final heat in 9:09.87 which was good enough for the second spot out of morning heats. Behind him, his brother Tim Woinoski, a senior at Simon Fraser, touched in 9:20.07, improving by 9.6 seconds. Wayne State’s Ahmed Ahmed finished 3rd in 9:21.17, dropping 8.05 seconds from his entry time.