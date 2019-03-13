2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Championships – Day 1 Ups/Downs

2019 NCAA Division II Women’s Swimming and Diving Championships

For those unfamiliar with swimming terminology, the concept of “Ups” and “Downs” is a good way to track which teams performed best at prelims. In prelims at the NCAA National Championships, swimmers and divers qualify for one of two finals heats: the top 8 finishers make the A final, and places 9 through 16, the B final. In finals, swimmers are locked into their respective final, meaning a swimmer in the B heat (spots 9-16) can only place as high as 9th or as low as 16th, even if they put up the fastest or slowest time, or score the most diving points, of any heat in the final.

With that in mind, we’ll be tracking “Ups,” and “Downs” after each prelims session. “Up” refers to swimmers in the A final, “Down” to swimmers in the B final.

Queens led the morning of Day 1 with 4 up and 4 down in individual events, and 1 up for their 200 medley relay. While Drury held onto the second spot with 4 up, 4 down, the Panthers suffered a setback in their 200 medley relay which was DQd in prelims. They finished the morning 29 points behind expectations, while defending champion Queens added 28.5 to their expected tally. Simon Fraser had the biggest gains of the morning, doing 30 better than their psych sheet seedings. West Chester (+27), Grand Valley (+22), and Wayne State (+18) all had strong performances.

Women’s Ups/Downs – Day 1

Note: Total Individual Up/Down does not include 1000 freestyle.

Team 200 IM Up 200 IM Down 50 Free Up 50 Free Down 200 Medley Relay Up 200 Medley Relay Down Total Indiv Up/Down Total Relay Up/Down Queens (NC) 2 1 2 3 1 0 4/4 1/0 Drury 3 0 1 0 0 0 4/0 0/0 Oklahoma Baptist 0 1 1 0 0 1 1/1 0/1 UC San Diego 0 0 1 0 1 0 1/0 1/0 Northern Michigan 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/0 0/1 West Chester 1 0 0 0 0 1 1/0 0/1 Northern State 1 0 0 0 0 0 1/0 0/0 St. Cloud State 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/0 0/0 West Florida 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/0 0/0 Western State Colorado 0 0 1 0 0 0 1/0 0/0 Wingate 0 3 0 0 0 1 0/3 0/1 Nova Southeastern 0 2 0 0 1 0 0/2 1/0 Tampa 0 0 0 1 1 0 0/1 1/0 Wayne State 0 0 0 1 1 0 0/1 1/0 Carson-Newman 0 0 0 1 0 1 0/1 0/1 Cal State East Bay 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 Indianapolis 0 1 0 0 0 0 0/1 0/0 Lindenwood 0 0 0 1 0 0 0/1 0/0 Delta State 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 1/0 Grand Valley 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 1/0 Simon Fraser 0 0 0 0 1 0 0/0 1/0 Bellarmine 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/1 Findlay 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/1 Sioux Falls 0 0 0 0 0 1 0/0 0/1 Adams State 0 0 0 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 8 8 8 8 8 8 16/16 8/8

Projected Standings

(Includes 1000 freestyle from psych sheet; does not yet include diving points)