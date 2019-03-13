Georgia Women Add Second Diver On Final Day At Zone Bs

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2019 NCAA ZONE DIVING

The Georgia women will have two divers competing in three events at NCAAs after Freida Lim took second on platform on the final day of the Zone B Championships.

Lim was a transfer to Georgia last year, leaving Clemson after that school cut its diving program. She’ll make her second NCAA appearance for Georgia – last year, she was 32nd on platform. Lim will only compete on platform at NCAAs, and Georgia’s other diver, Mckensi Austin, will only compete on 1-meter and 3-meter.

Duke also qualified two women’s divers on the final day. Jaina Gaudette was third on platform and Mackenzie Wilborn fifth. Wilborn had missed the 1-meter cut by two spots earlier in the week, and will now get to compete in both at NCAAs with an invite here. Duke will have four women’s divers at NCAAs.

The other new qualifier was Marissa Roth of South Carolina.

The men’s event is ongoing. We’ll update when results are official.

Simplified Qualifying Procedures

Each zone earns a certain number of NCAA qualifying spots based on how that zone has performed at NCAAs in the past. Each of the three diving events will have its own number of qualifiers from each zone.

If a diver is invited in one event, they can compete at NCAAs in any other event where they finish top 12 in their zone.

Reimbursement vs invited slots don’t mean much from a spectator perspective – both can compete at NCAAs. Reimbursement slots earn NCAA reimbursement to cover the athlete’s trip to NCAAs, while invited athletes are eligible to compete, but would have to travel to the meet on the school’s dime.

Here are the qualifying allotments per zone and the reimbursement spots per zone:

QUALIFYING SPOTS PER ZONE

WOMEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM MEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 5 Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 9 8 6 Zone B 6 7 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone C 11 8 8 Zone D 9 12 9 Zone D 9 11 9 Zone E 8 8 9 Zone E 4 5 6

