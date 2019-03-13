Towbin Completes Sweep, Navy Qualifies 2 Divers On Day 3 of Zone A

Though we’re not DiveDove, we do dabble in diving coverage, and as diving can have a major impact on the NCAA Swimming & Diving Championships, we cover NCAA Zone Diving – mainly through the lens of how national diving qualifiers could impact the team points battles later this month.

2019 NCAA ZONE DIVING

Virginia’s Kylie Towbin completed a sweep of all three diving events at the Zone A Championships, winning platform on day 3.

Though Zone A doesn’t have any returning NCAA scorers on platform, Towbin is showing great improvement in her junior year. She was 26th at NCAAs last year on platform, and only three of the top 16 have graduated. But Towbin will dive all three boards at NCAAs, and the Virginia women could get at least a few-point boost somewhere if Towbin has a good round.

On the other hand, UVA’s other NCAA diver from last year, Sydney Dusel, didn’t compete at all at Zones and won’t return to NCAAs.

There were only 5 platform spots up for grabs on the women’s side, so there weren’t many new qualifiers. Navy did add two divers to NCAAs: Meghan Gerdes was second and Hannah Montau third. Pitt’s Amy Read is also a new qualifier, taking fourth. Gerdes and Read just missed the cut on 3-meter on day 1, but will now be able to dive that event at NCAAs as well.

The men’s platform event will happen later today. We’ll update the story when results are official.

Simplified Qualifying Procedures

Each zone earns a certain number of NCAA qualifying spots based on how that zone has performed at NCAAs in the past. Each of the three diving events will have its own number of qualifiers from each zone.

If a diver is invited in one event, they can compete at NCAAs in any other event where they finish top 12 in their zone.

Reimbursement vs invited slots don’t mean much from a spectator perspective – both can compete at NCAAs. Reimbursement slots earn NCAA reimbursement to cover the athlete’s trip to NCAAs, while invited athletes are eligible to compete, but would have to travel to the meet on the school’s dime.

Here are the qualifying allotments per zone and the reimbursement spots per zone:

QUALIFYING SPOTS PER ZONE

WOMEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM MEN’S 1M 3M PLATFORM Zone A 6 5 5 Zone A 6 5 4 Zone B 9 8 6 Zone B 6 7 9 Zone C 9 8 12 Zone C 11 8 8 Zone D 9 12 9 Zone D 9 11 9 Zone E 8 8 9 Zone E 4 5 6

