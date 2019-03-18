Akron Women, IU Men Take Home CSCAA National Invite Team Titles

2019 NATIONAL INVITATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP

TOP 5 TEAM SCORES (FINAL)

WOMEN

Akron – 637.5 Rice – 617 Florida International – 465 Boise State – 364 Navy – 335.5

MEN

IU – 763 Cal Baptist – 608.5 TCU – 535 Grand Canyon – 495.5 George Washington – 491

Akron and IU maintained their leads in the women’s and men’s team battles respectively on the last day of the CSCAA National Invite, each taking home the team title. On the final day of competition, there were only two teams that had multiple event winners: Cal Baptist picked up two individual men’s events and the men’s 400 free relay, and IU picked up one men’s and one women’s event. Additionally, there was another huge load of meet records that came down on day 3.

Cal Baptist picked up individual wins in the men’s 100 free and 200 breast, as well as the men’s 400 free relay. In the 100 free, Cal Baptist’s Jerome Heidrich threw down a new meet of 43.08 to take the event by half a second. His time was about 2-tenths of a second off his season best, but it was his 2nd fastest performance of his career. Eric Tolman was CBU’s other individual event winner, blasting a lifetime best, meet record, pool record, and CBU school record of 1:53.96 in the 200 breast. He dominated in the event, winning by over 2 seconds. Also, his time was faster than it took to qualify for NCAAs this season (1:54.04). The Lancers finished out their meet with a win, new school record, and meet record in the 400 free relay. Heidrich (43.40), Josh Walters (43.49), Brandon Schuster (44.89), and Jacob Leahy (42.61) combined for a 2:54.39. Additionally, Leahy’s split was the fastest in the field, and the only split under 43 seconds.

IU first took the men’s 200 back, when Jacob Steele posted a 1:42.84 to set new meet and pool records. That time was well off his season best of 1:41.5, but he still managed to win the event by over a second. Abigail Kirkpatrick was IU’s other event winner, swimming a season best 2:11.08 to win the women’s 200 breast. She took the event by nearly 2 seconds, and undercut her previous season best by half a second.

Ohio State’s Alex Dillmann also swam a season best, taking the men’s 200 fly in 1:43.49. Dillman broke the meet and pool record with his swim, edging out IU’s Cory Goombardella by .26 seconds. Goombardella was off his season best of 1:42.67, but he touched 2 seconds ahead of the next fastest swimmer in the field. Akron’s Morgan Waggoner won the women’s 100 free, after throwing down some really quick relay splits all weekend. Waggoner swam a 49.39, good to win the event by well over half a second, but it was off her season best of 48.94.

Oceane Peretti of Florida International took the women’s 1650 free in record fashion. Peretti actually broke both the 1650 and 1000 meet records, with her 100 split being taken from her mile. She finished in a time of 16:27.26, and turned at the 100 mark in 9:53.74. Her 1000 pace would’ve had her finish the 1650 closer to around 16:20, but she did fade a bit in the last 7oo-ish yards of the race, floating up to 30-second 50 splits after splitting high 29s for the first half of the race.

OTHER EVENT WINNERS