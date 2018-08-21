Texas Adds to Freestyle Battalion with USC Transfer Jake Sannem

The Texas men have an absurd amount of sprint/mid-distance freestyle talent either on their roster or incoming, and another name has been added to the talent influx.

Jake Sannem, who hails from Pennsylvania, has transferred from USC to Texas after one season in Los Angeles. The announcement was posted on Texas Men’s Swiming & Diving Twitter account this afternoon.

Sannem is a freestyler with range from the 100 through to the 500, and he specializes in the 200 free.

TOP TIMES (SCY/LCM)

50 free – 20.24/23.99

100 free – 44.09/51.06

200 free – 1:34.76/1:50.87

500 free – 4:19.34/3:58.68

His 100y free is the only event in which he hit a best time while at USC, though this summer he hit LCM bests in the 50/100/200 free. Sannem’s highest finish at Pac-12s was a 9th place touch in the 200 free (1:34.94), while he split a 1:34.64 on USC’s 12th place 800 free relay at the 2018 NCAA Championships. That was his only race at NCAAs.

USC just graduated one of the top 200 freestylers in the country, Dylan Carter. Sannem’s transfer marks another significant departure from their roster.

Meanwhile, the rich get richer in Austin. Dynamite 200 freestyler and American record holder in yards, Townley Haas, has one year left with Texas, and the Longhorns return Jeff Newkirk and Austin Katz, who split 1:32’s on Texas’s 3rd place 800 free relay at 2018 NCAAs. Sam Pomajevich, another sophomore like Katz, was a B finalist at NCAAs in the 200 free last year, too.

The Longhorn freshman class is insanely stacked, too, led by Drew Kibler (1:32.6 out of high school) and bolstered by Aitor Fungairino (1:34), Matthew Willenbring (1:35), and Daniel Krueger (1:35), among others. These boys, plus several more incredibly talented incoming freshmen, are the reason Texas took top honors on SwimSwam’s NCAA class rankings from this past November.

