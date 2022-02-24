Tes Schouten Lowers Own Dutch 200 Breast Record In Amsterdam

2022 AMSTERDAM SWIM MEET

Thursday, February 24th – Saturday, February 26th

Amsterdam, the Netherlands

LCM (50m)

While competing on day one of the 2022 Amsterdam Swim Meet, Tes Schouten produced a new lifetime best and Dutch national record in the women’s 200m breast.

After establishing herself as the top-seeded swimmer of the morning heats with an AM effort of 2:27.28, 21-year-old Schouten turned on another gear to ultimately top the podium in a time of 2:26.13.

Beating the field by over a massive 15 seconds, Schouten split 32.89/36.96/37.25/39.03 to get to the wall first and establish a new Dutch standard. Entering this meet, the national record, which Schouten held herself, sat at the 2:26.95 produced in December 2020 at the Rotterdam meet.

Olympic finalist Kira Toussaint was also in the water tonight, taking on the 50m backstroke event. The former Tennessee Vol punched an effort of 28.51 to claim gold just .10 ahead of runner-up Tessa Giele.

Giele had earlier topped the women’s 100m fly event, posting 59.18 for the victory. Despite opening in a faster front half of 27.17 to Giele’s 27.57, de Waard faded to silver medal status in this 1fly, hitting 59.63 as the runner-up.

The men’s 100m fly saw Thomas Verhoeven get it done in 54.27 while Jesse Puts snagged 50m back gold in 26.07.