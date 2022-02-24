NCAA Announces Invited Athletes for 2022 Division III Championships

2022 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships

Wednesday, March 16 – Saturday, March 19, 2022

IUPUI IU Natatorium, Indianapolis, IN

Defending Champs: Emory women (10x) & Denison men (2x) – (2019 Results)

Live Stream

Live Results

A day after releasing the pre-selection entry lists, the NCAA announced on Wednesday the names of the swimmers that have been invited to compete at the 2022 NCAA Division III Women’s and Men’s Swimming and Diving Championships, which will take place from March 16-19 in Indianapolis.

For its first championship meet since 2019, the NCAA extended invitations to 236 male swimmers from 45 schools and 290 women swimmers from 55 schools. It will add another 18 men and 29 women after the diving qualification rounds to reach the 579 total number of participants allowed.

Swimmers may be entered in a maximum of eight events, five relays and three individual events; however, they are only permitted to compete in a maximum of seven events, of which not more than three may be individual events.

Swimmers who are selected for at least one event may enter additional “optional entry” events. Relay-only swimmers may swim in a maximum of three “optional entry” individual events for which the swimmer has achieved a “B” time. However, each school is limited to a roster of 18 student-athletes.

The 2022 cut lines for the women’s meet were around line 27 for individual events and 20 for relays. In the men’s meet, it was around line 17 or 18 for individual events and 16 for relays. At the last NCAA championships, in 2019, the women’s cut line was 19 for individual and 18 for relay events; the men were mostly at 16 and 15.

In the women’s meet, Denison and ten-time defending champion, Emory, each qualified a full roster of 18 swimmers. University of Chicago and NYU both earned 16 swimming berths, while Johns Hopkins and Kenyon scored 15 apiece. Other schools who will make their presence felt will be Pomona-Pitzer (12), Tufts (12), Williams (12), Claremont-Mudd-Scripps (11), and Bates (11).

The men’s selection included 18-swimmer contingents from Johns Hopkins and Emory. Defending champion Denison (15), Williams (14), Kenyon (13), Chicago (10), and WashU (10) will also have strong rosters in Indy.

The psych sheets, as well as the list of swim alternates, are listed below.

Men’s Meet

Women’s Meet