Tennessee Commit Kate McCarville Hits Best Times at Kansas City Tri-Meet

EKC/SPA/TST Tri-Meet

October 4th, 2020

LSR7 Aquatic Center, Lee’s Summit, Missouri

Short Course Yards (25 yard) pool

Results on Meet Mobile at: “EKC/SPA/TST Tri-Meet

Empire Swim Club (EKC) hosted a tri-meet over the weekend, welcoming Springfield Aquatics (SPA) and the Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City (TST) to their pool in Lee’s Summit, Missouri. All of the meet’s events were swum as mixed-gender races, with boys and girls in the same heats.

The meet was highlighted by Springfield Aquatic’s 2021 University of Tennessee commit and Olympic Trials qualifier Kate McCarville hitting two best times. McCarville, who holds Olympic Trials cuts in the 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM in long course, clocked new best times last weekend in the 200 free and 400 IM in short course.

McCarville dropped over half a second in the 200 free, touching in 1:48.62. This time was good for third overall in the event, finishing behind Tsunami Swim Team member and 2021 University of Missouri commit Ethan Roach and Swarthmore College junior Ethan Bergmann, who was swimming with Springfield Aquatics. Her previous best time in the event was a 1:49.33 from last October.

Later in the meet, McCarville added a new best time in the 400 IM, dropping .46 in the event to finish in 4:13.12. She was beaten out in the event by another member Springfield Aquatic’s class of 2021, uncommitted Gabriel Austin. Austin dropped over three seconds in the event to win it in 5:01.86.

Also swimming top times at the meet were Springfield Aquatic’s Aubree Brouwer (16) and Olivia Mendenhall (17) in the 100 breast. Brouwer posted the top women’s time (1:02.02), while Mendenhall swam a best time 0f 1:02.93 to take second.

Other Notable Swims