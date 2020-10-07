Iowa’s Lauren McDougall Finds New Home at Rice University for Fall 2021

Lauren McDougall is heading to Rice University in Texas after two seasons with Iowa following the Hawkeye program being cut in late August. McDougall is a native of Sydney, Australia.

“At the beginning of this semester, our swim and dive team was told we were being cut at the end of the 20-21 season. Words can’t describe all the emotions that the past month has brought. During my time as a Hawkeye I have learnt so much about what it means to be on a College team and how to work together in a highly individualised sport. My time at Iowa has been so incredibly amazing and I’ve loved every minute with my team I now call my second family. I will forever cherish the memories, lessons and friendships that the Hawkeyes have given me. This said, I have to be grateful for what I have had and move forward and I am happy to announce I have been offered an amazing opportunity to swim for Rice University in Texas!! I am so excited to continue to swim in college and live out a dream I have had for a long time. Go owls 🦉 ”

TOP TIMES (SCY)

50 free – 23.83

100 free – 50.88

200 free – 1:48.21

500 free – 4:57.23

McDougall is best at the 200 free, and she came very close to scoring at the 2020 Big Ten Championships in that event, going her lifetime best 1:48.21 to place 27th overall.

Rice finished second in the team race at the 2020 Conference-USA Championships. Last season, McDougall would’ve been Rice’s #2 200 freestyler and she would’ve placed fourth in that event at the 2020 C-USA Champs.

McDougall is taking a redshirt season to ensure her eligibility for two more NCAA seasons, so she’ll begin competing with the Owls in fall 2021.