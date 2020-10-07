Minnesota Projects Roster Reductions for Swimming & Diving after 3 Programs Cut

A recommendation to cut men’s track and field, men’s gymnastics, and men’s tennis programs at the University of Minnesota will go to a vote of the school’s Board of Regents next Friday, according to Rachel Blount of the Start Tribune.

The resolution to be voted on was presented to the Board the day after athletics director Mark Coyle announced that the school would be cutting 3 sports. Coyle blamed financial shortfalls exacerbated by the pandemic and Title IX compliance as the reasons for cutting 3 men’s sports.

A simple majority of the 12-member board is needed to eliminate the 3 sports. A 6-6 vote will fail the resolution and save the programs.

Blount has also reported that in addition to the 3 men’s sports that are being cut, the school also plans to have a total of 98 fewer athletes on its “non-revenue” teams next season: 41 fewer female athletes in addition to 57 men cut by the elimination of 3 sports.

Blount tells SwimSwam that according to data that the Star Tribune obtained from the athletic department, both men’s and women’s swimming & diving teams are expected to have smaller rosters in 2021-2022. The men are projected at 35 athletes this season and 32 next season, while the women are projected at 33 this season and 30 in 2021-202.

Blount also says that there isn’t any talk of eliminating either program at this time.

A more dramatic example projects the women’s cross country roster to drop from 34 athletes this season to 20 next season.

A spokesperson for the Minnesota swimming & diving program said in response to an inquiry that they “haven’t heard anything,” accompanied by a reminder that the program cuts are still pending Board of Regents’ approval.

A different spokesperson that Blount spoke with at the school, however, says that the athletic department communicated to head coaches of the impacted women’s sports about the cuts, though it was unclear what, exactly, was communicated.

Dropping the men’s programs put the ratio of female student athletes to male student athletes at 59% to 41%. With a student body undergraduate enrollment of 54% women and 46% men, that means that women’s rosters had to be shrunk (or men’s rosters expanded) to maintain Title IX compliance.