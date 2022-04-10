TCU Program Record Holder Noah Cumby to Use 5th Year of Eligibility at LSU

TCU senior Noah Cumby has announced he will using his 5th year of NCAA eligibility at LSU. The NCAA has granted athletes an optional 5th year of athletic eligibility due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Notably, we expect to see less 5th year swimmers and divers this coming year than last, since 5th years will be counting against teams’ scholarship caps next season, which was not the case during the 2021-2022 season.

Nonetheless, the TCU standout will be moving to Baton Rouge to train under 2nd year head coach Rick Bishop.

The Tigers Just Got Better@Noah_Cumby is LSU bound! pic.twitter.com/WqYzEKhVKc — LSU Swimming & Diving (@LSUSwimDive) April 7, 2022

Cumby is the TCU program record holder in the 100 free with his personal best of 43.28, a time which he swam leading off TCU’s 400 free relay at the Big 12 Championships in February. Cumby also finished 5th in the 100 free at Big 12s this year (43.89), touching behind a quartet of Texas swimmers.

Here are Cumby’s career bests in his top yards events:

50 free – 19.98

100 free – 43.28

200 free – 1:35.74

Cumby will add a significant great depth to LSU’s roster, as he will join 2022 NCAA 100 free champion Brooks Curry. Although Cumby’s 100 free personal best would have landed him the C final at the SEC Championships this season, his time would have been #2 on LSU’s roster by well over half a second. That makes him a critical addition to the team, since the 400 free relay missed the NCAA ‘A” cut by 1.08 seconds.

In his first season as the helm of the LSU program, Rick Bishop led the Tigers to 9th place men’s team finish at the SEC Championships, and a tie for 15th at the NCAA Championships.