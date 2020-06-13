TCU Announces 2020-21 Team Captains

Both Brewer and Chao return as captains from last years squad. These two young men both garnered Academic All-Big 12 First-Team honors the past two seasons. Chao was also named the 2020 Big 12 Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

“On the men’s side Kevin and Matt are returning in their roles as captains after being in the position during their junior year,” Winchester said. “For their peers to recognize their leadership and to welcome them back as captains is a great honor, and I look forward to working with both of them again this year.”

Miller and Rice complete the quartet of seniors, while Malloy is the lone junior to earn captaincy. All three young women were named to the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 First Team. Miller and Rice were also members of the 2019 team (Malloy wasn’t eligible due to being a freshman).

“On the women’s side we introduced new captains in seniors Chloe Miller and Kiki Rice and junior Sarah Malloy” Winchester said. “These girls are going to bring a lot of fresh ideas to the table, and have proven to be incredibly successful in the classroom and the pool.”

This group of captains combine to hold eight top-10 times in TCU’s record books.

“Our captains represent academic excellence in the classroom, as well as athletic excellence in the pool,” Winchester said. “They are great representatives of our team in all aspects. I look forward to working with this group of young individuals and I can’t wait to see where their leadership takes our team this year.”