USA Swimming Leadership Releases Letter Saying That “Black Lives Matter”

USA Swimming leadership has released a letter to the organization’s membership outlining USA Swimming’s path forward to deal with diversity in the sport of swimming and acknowledging the racist history of swimming. The letter is signed by USA Swimming President & CEO Tim Hinchey, USA Swimming Foundation Board Chair Dr. Cecil Gordon, and USA Swimming Board Chair Bob Vincent.

The letter comes in light of ongoing national protests that have emerged after an unarmed black man George Floyd died in the hands of Minneapolis police on May 25.

In his writing, Hinchey uses the phrase “Black Lives Matter,” which was absent from USA Swimming’s initial statements when protests and national conversation on the topic began. The phrase is the name of a national organization, with many local chapters around the US, that has emerged in a leadership role in combating racism in the US, especially as it relates to interactions between Black citizens and police. The phrase has also become a broader rallying cry to change the way that Black Americans are treated.

USA Swimming has received criticism on social media for not using the phrase in their original statement, especially from an account called “afroswimmers” that is run by Noelle F. Singleton. That post received support from several US National Team swimmers, including most visibly Olympic gold medalist Simone Manuel, who both commented her support for the original post and shared the post to her personal Instagram account.

That post also called on USA Swimming to make several improvements, including:

Sponsoring and supporting the National Black History Invitational

Creating a board to solely focus on increasing the amount of black coaches and staff within the organization

Sharing images of more black swimmers beyond Manuel on their social media accoutns

Approve and support the use of larger swim caps for swimmers

Hinchey’s path forward for USA Swimming includes educating more in the organization about these issues, improving outreach programs, and to continue to partner with, and form new partnerships with, several programs, including the National Black History Invitational.

This is in addition to other diversity programs already run by USA Swimming, including the Diversity Select Camp that invites 48 athletes from “underrepresented populations” to participate in a three-day camp program at the US Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs.

In the organization’s 2019 member demographics report, USA Swimming reported 4,841 year-round athlete members who are African American. That accounts for about 1.4% of all USA Swimming year-round athletes. According to the 2010 United States Census, there were around 42 million non-Hispanic African Americans, which made up about 14% of the US population.

Note: 34% of athletes did not respond to the ethnicity question on USA Swimming registration form.

Another American aquatics organization, USA Diving, has announced new programs and new investments as well.

The full letter from USA Swimming Leadership is below

Dear USA Swimming members,

It is difficult to find the right words to express our grief, but we will try because it matters to our Black athletes, it matters to our Black members, and it matters to us. We hear you. We see you.

We have heard firsthand from our Black National Team athletes and our members within the Black community, and we are incredibly thankful to them for taking the time to participate in open dialogue and to join us in creating change. We are listening, and we want to help.

To our entire USA Swimming membership, partners, and volunteers, we ask that you stand unified with us as we work to uplift and to amplify voices of change. We all must make a difference.

We would be naïve to think that swimming is not a microcosm of our society. Due to a number of historical events, including the segregation of pools and limitation of Black swimmers, swimming, like society, fostered systemic racism. While swimming has come a long way, we acknowledge that our progress has been much too slow. There is still much work to be done and it will take continued awareness, advocacy, and hard work in all our communities.

We stand firmly against social injustice and condemn racism and discrimination of any kind. We reaffirm our commitment to foster inclusion and to join those who work toward meaningful change. We will continue to use our platforms to educate and to inform. We will support our Black staff members, our Black athletes, our Black coaches, our Black volunteers, and our Black family members. We will support the Black community because Black Lives Matter. These are important words, but it is our actions that count.

Outlined below are short term steps we will take to expand upon current efforts and develop an improved path forward:

Further organizational education: acknowledging that these conversations may be uncomfortable, but change will only occur when these conversations are being held in the right way, not the most comfortable way.

Enlisting facilitators to support our Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) team in establishing broader outreach to our clubs and more localized engagement efforts.

Commitment to openly educate and openly speak about DEI topics with membership, including athletes, coaches, volunteers, and partners, with more frequent distribution of informational resources across all USA Swimming channels.

New and continued partnerships with organizations that support DEI efforts such as Diversity in Aquatics, RISE, the Black History Invitational and the National Black Heritage Championship swim meets and other NGB’s, to further integrate DEI into our sport’s culture.

We will continue our financial investment to support ongoing DEI programs such as the Community Swim Team Program, Learn-to-Swim program, Diversity Coach Mentorship and Diverse Athlete Support and look at other long-term initiatives to support and invest in. We commit to finding impactful ways to grow and increase our Black membership.

To access current resources, please visit: www.usaswimming.org/DEIResources.

If you have suggestions or want to get involved with our DEI efforts, contact us at [email protected]. If you would like to connect with one of USA Swimming’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion team members, or want to share your thoughts and comments, please contact MJ Truex at [email protected].

We commit to be a part of the solution and to help make a difference.

Respectfully Yours,

Tim Hinchey III

USA Swimming President & CEO



Dr. Cecil Gordon

USA Swimming Foundation Board Chair



Bob Vincent

USA Swimming Board Chair