TAC Titans Demolish 11-12 Mixed Medley Relay NAG Record

Notably, both teams opted for a F/M/M/F lineup. For the most part, the splits between the two teams were relatively similar. However, Carolin He out-split Chloey Wallace by over 8 seconds, anchoring the Titans with a massive 52.59 freestyle split. He’s best time in the individual 100 is a 54.96 that she achieved at their October Fall Invitational.

The Titans team, which consisted of Sloane Whelehan, Oliver Marrujo, Jonny Palamar, and Carolin He, combined to stop the clock at 3:55.19. That time shatters the previous NAG Record set by Cascade Swim Club (4:06.81) last month .

On Saturday, the TAC Titans demolished the National Age Group Record in the 11-12 400-yard mixed medley relay.

The record was broken at TAC’s November 2021 Intrasquad Meet at the Triangle Aquatic Center. The same quartet team up to race in the 200-yard mixed medley relay (1:52.09), which didn’t come close to National Capital Aquatic Club’s NAG Record (1:46.51) from 2019.

USA Swimming first began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September of 2018, so the records are all relatively recent. In contrast, FINA began recognizing World records in mixed relays back in 2013.

Whelehan is primarily coached by Rob Norman, while Alan Pfau is the primary coach for Marrujo, Palamar, and He.