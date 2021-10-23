Cascade Swim Club Downs 11-12 NAG 400 Mixed Relay Record

Cascade Swim Club took down the 11-12 National Age Group record in the SCY 400 mixed medley relay over the weekend.

The team swam a time of 4:06.81, and consisted of members Sutton Forbis, Frederick Anderson, Robert Shen, and Chloey Wallace.

Splits:

Sutton Forbis (backstroke): 1:00.20

Frederick Anderson (breaststroke): 1:06.25

Robert Shen (butterfly): 59.39

Chloey Wallace (freestyle): 1:00.97

The previous record was 4:14.89, set by Palo Alto Stanford Aquatics earlier in 2021. The members of that team were Lily Anagnoson, Alessandro Faraboschi, Andrew Wu, and Maren Byrne.

USA Swimming first began recognizing mixed relay NAG records in September of 2018, so the records are all relatively recent. In contrast, FINA began recognizing World records in mixed relays back in 2013.

All four Cascade team members have performed well in their respective strokes. Forbis won the 100 backstroke at the meet with a time of 1:00.53, and she swam .33 faster during the relay. She also has the 50 backstroke 11-12 team record with a time of 28.11. Anderson holds 11-12 team records in the 50 and 100 breaststroke. Shen has the team record in the 50 fly, and he also won the 100 butterfly at the meet with a time of 1:00.95. Wallace won third place in the 50 free earlier in the meet.

The new record was set at the Cascade Fall Classic, hosted by Cascade Swim Club. The club is located at multiple pools in and around Seattle.