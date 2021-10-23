Breast/IM Specialist Drew Kistler (2022) Commits to Minnesota

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

High school senior Drew Kistler from Spokane, Washington has verbally committed to swim and study at the University of Minnesota beginning next fall.

“Super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and athletic career at the University of Minnesota! Huge thanks to my family, friends, teammates, and coaches for helping me along the way!! Go gophers〽️”

Kistler swims year-round with Spokane Waves Aquatic Team and specializes in breaststroke and IM. He is a Winter U.S. Open qualifier in the 100/200 breast and 200 IM, a Summer Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly, and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 50 free.

He had a very good spring of 2021, coming back after lockdown to improve his times in the 50/200 free and 200 breast at Four Corners Sectionals, then a month later in the 100 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM at St. George Sectionals. In Arizona in March, he finaled in all his events (50/200 free, 100/200 breast), placing 8th in the 100 breast and 12th in the 200 breast. In Utah, he won the 100 breast, placed 4th in the 200 IM, and was 9th in the 200 fly and 11th in the 50 free.

This summer, he updated all his LCM times (50/100/200/400 free, 50/100/200 back, 50/100/200 breast, 50/200 fly, and 200 IM). His long course season wrapped up at Speedo Summer Championships West where he placed 22nd in the 100 breast (1:04.10), 26th in the 200 breast (2:20.19), and 20th in the 200 IM (2:07.04). His 200s were lifetime bests. His best 100 breast came two weeks earlier at Austin Sectionals –along with PBs in the 50/200 free– when he finished 2nd in the 100 breast (1:03.97), 7th in the 200 breast (2:22.08), 25th in the 50 free (24.18), and 28th in the 200 free (1:57.70).

Top SCY times:

100 breast – 55.16

200 breast – 2:02.27

200 IM – 1:51.31

200 fly – 1:51.21

200 free – 1:42.12

50 free – 21.08

Kistler will join the Golden Gophers in the class of 2026 with Connor Groya and Jack Ballard. Minnesota is the home of defending NCAA champion in the 100 and 200 breaststrokes, senior Max McHugh. The Gophers will be in rebuilding mode next season when he graduates; last year he was the fastest on the team by 3 seconds in the 100 and by 6.2 in the 200.

