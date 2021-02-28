Versatile Jack Ballard Announces Verbal Commitment to Minnesota for 2022-23

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Fort Collins, Colorado’s Jack Ballard has announced his verbal commitment to the University of Minnesota for the 2022-23 school year.

“I committed to The University of Minnesota for it’s [sic] incredible academics, amazing coaching staff, and amazing team culture (as well as a sick mascot). Go Golden Gophers!!”

Ballard is a junior at Fort Collins High School where, as a freshman, he placed 4th in the 500 free (4:40.25/ 4:35.25 altitude-adjusted) and 8th in the 200 free (1:44.25/ 1:43.05 altitude-adjusted) at the 2019 Colorado High School 5A Boys State Championships. His sophomore season was canceled last spring due to COVID.

Ballard swims year-round with the Fort Collins Area Swim Team. He has been on a rampage since the post-pandemic reopening of the pools last summer, improving his lifetime bests in the LCM 200 free and the SCY 50/100/200 free, 100/200 back, 50/100 breast, 50/100 fly, and 100/200/400 IM.

In December, he competed at FAST’s Winter Showcase and updated his PBs in the 200 free and 400 IM. Two weeks later he swam at the CSC-Lakeside Winter Dual and notched PBs in the 50/100 free and 200 IM as well as the 200m free (1:57.86).

Best SCY times:

400 IM – 3:57.01

200 free – 1:39.35

500 free – 4:33.60

200 breast – 2:04.89

100 breast – 58.08

Ballard will suit up for the Golden Gophers in the class of 2026 with Alec Enyeart, who also announced his commitment today.

