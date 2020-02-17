SwimSwam Pulse: 77% Pick NC State Men To Win ACC Title

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers to pick the winner of men’s ACCs:

RESULTS

Question: Who will win the 2020 ACC men’s title?



NC State – 77.3%

Virginia – 7.6%

Louisville – 4.9%

Florida State – 3.7%

Someone else – 2.6%

Virginia Tech – 2.1%

Notre Dame – 1.9%

It’s a blowout in our men’s ACC Champions poll: 77.3% of voters picked the NC State Wolfpack to win a sixth consecutive conference title.

NC State has won five straight, and Swimulator projections put them as the odds-on favorites to win again. The current Swimulator margin is about 79.5 points over Florida State, though that doesn’t include diving and is only based on in-season best times. The Wolfpack won by more than 200 over Louisville last year, but graduate a huge group of scorers.

A surging Virginia program has overtaken Louisville for second in our poll. The Cavaliers were third last year, but only 27.5 points back of Louisville for second. A great freshman class and some strong in-season swimming have the Cavs moving up in fan voting. For what it’s worth, Louisville is third in this year’s Swimulator and Virginia fourth.

Louisville was third in our poll, followed by Florida State (fifth last year; second in Swimulator). Then voters picked the rest of the field (2.6%) over Virginia Tech (2.1%) and Notre Dame (1.9%).

