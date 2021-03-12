SwimSwam Pulse: 62% Say Olympians Should Get Earlier Vaccine Priority

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.
Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers whether Olympic athletes should get priority for the COVID-19 vaccine:
RESULTS
Question: Should Olympic athletes get earlier priority for the COVID-19 vaccine?
- Yes – 62.6%
- No – 37.4%
Almost two-thirds of SwimSwam readers said Olympic athletes should get to move up in line for the coronavirus vaccine.
Vaccinating Olympic athletes has become a much-talked-about issue as the Tokyo Olympics draw closer. As many nations finish vaccinating the top priority groups for the vaccine (typically the elderly, who are most vulnerable to the coronavirus, and frontline medical workers), there’s been plenty of debate about how to prioritize the next groups of citizens who want the vaccine.
Olympic level athletes are particularly hot-button because they very rarely fall into the highest priority groups: Olympic athletes are almost exclusively young and relatively healthy. But as Olympic organizers work to keep the Olympics on schedule for this summer, the potential for coronavirus spread during and after the Games has come fully into focus.
The Olympics are an event that brings together a large group of athletes from across the world. And organizers have noted how much a fully-vaccinated Olympic athletes delegation could cut down on the potential to carry the virus – and new, regional strains – across the globe after the Games close.
