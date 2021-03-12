Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Greenbank Takes Down Longstanding British 200 Back Record

Comments: 10

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET

Earlier today Luke Greenbank came within a fingernail of breaking the British national record in the men’s 200m backstroke and tonight he accomplished the feat in Manchester.

Competing on day 1 of the inaugural British Swimming Invitation Meet, 23-year-old Greenbank crushed a huge new lifetime best of 1:55.34. That outing shaved .35 off of his already personal best-establishing time of 1:55.69 he posted this morning to take the top seed.

Entering this competition, Greenbank’s career-quickest was represented by the 1:55.85 he put up en route to claiming the bronze medal in the event at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju.

Greenbank’s splits for his morning 1:55.69 swim included 56.87/58.98 while tonight’s effort saw the Loughborough man open 56.33 and bring it home in 59.01, showing his tactic to add a little speed to the front half of the race.

With his new 1:55.34 result, Greenbank managed to break the former British standard of 1:55.58 James Goddard put on the books over a decade ago.

En route to becoming the fastest British man ever, Greenbank now ranks as the 2nd fastest performer worldwide this season, sitting only behind Chinese ace Xu Jiayu. Additionally, while this orning’s swim rendered Greenbank just outside the top 25 performers all-time, his 1:55.34 British Recofd now makes him the 16th fastest man in history.

2020-2021 LCM Men 200 Back

XuCHN
Jiayu
09/27
1:55.26
2Ryosuke
Irie		JPN1:55.5512/06
3Kosuke
Hagino		JPN1:55.8403/04
4Ryan
Murphy		USA1:56.0603/05
5Keita
Sunama		JPN1:56.1111/07
View Top 26»

In This Story

10
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jack
1 hour ago

Wow that is a very impressive swim at 1:55. Interestingly, a 1:55 has one bronze at the last two worlds and has come at least 4th in every Olympics ever. It would therefore be completely wrong to suggest Luke is not a viable medal threat in Tokyo as it would directly contradict the meaning of the phrase. This is unarguably true.

Anyone who would suggest anything else is clearly not worth a responce in the comments as they are begging for attention. They should instead  look up results and patterns at championships rather than saying open ended meaningless comments that are impossibly proved due to their subjectiveness.

This is a great swim from a great swimmer and i… Read more »

Last edited 1 hour ago by Jack
17
-3
Reply
Kwb
Reply to  Jack
1 hour ago

why are you so upset about this no one has even said anything lol

3
-11
Reply
Jack
Reply to  Kwb
1 hour ago

Im going to assume you didnt read the comments this morning.

12
0
Reply
PFA
1 hour ago

Is he swimming the 100 can’t wait to see what he can do there.

10
0
Reply
swimmer1
Reply to  PFA
1 hour ago

great britain medley relay looking real dangerous now

7
0
Reply
50free
Reply to  PFA
1 hour ago

Are you assuming improvement in the 200 might lead to improvement in a 100? Well you would be correct.

12
0
Reply
Khachaturian
Reply to  50free
1 hour ago

IMPOSSIBLE, you are saying that if I drop around 60 seconds in my 200 free it might lead to a time drop in my 50 free?!?!?!?!?!?!?!?

7
-1
Reply
50free
Reply to  Khachaturian
1 hour ago

Hmmmm idk. Just in personal experience I’ve seen the ability to swim faster makes your times faster.

5
0
Reply
ALEXANDER POP-OFF
36 minutes ago

Scary. Hope the US men’s breaststrokers take note. Both US and UK should be under WR in Tokyo. The way the US could take it is if Murphy leads off around WR split, the breaststroker hits a 58 low, Dressel does Dressel and then Zach Apple anchors in no slower than 46 high (preferably, 46.7 or faster). It will be a dogfight.

1
0
Reply

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!