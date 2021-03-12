Greenbank Takes Down Longstanding British 200 Back Record

2021 BRITISH SWIMMING INVITATION MEET

Friday, March 12th – Sunday, March 14th

Manchester Aquatic Center

LCM (50m)

Earlier today Luke Greenbank came within a fingernail of breaking the British national record in the men’s 200m backstroke and tonight he accomplished the feat in Manchester.

Competing on day 1 of the inaugural British Swimming Invitation Meet, 23-year-old Greenbank crushed a huge new lifetime best of 1:55.34. That outing shaved .35 off of his already personal best-establishing time of 1:55.69 he posted this morning to take the top seed.

Entering this competition, Greenbank’s career-quickest was represented by the 1:55.85 he put up en route to claiming the bronze medal in the event at the 2019 FINA World Championships in Gwangju.

Greenbank’s splits for his morning 1:55.69 swim included 56.87/58.98 while tonight’s effort saw the Loughborough man open 56.33 and bring it home in 59.01, showing his tactic to add a little speed to the front half of the race.

With his new 1:55.34 result, Greenbank managed to break the former British standard of 1:55.58 James Goddard put on the books over a decade ago.

En route to becoming the fastest British man ever, Greenbank now ranks as the 2nd fastest performer worldwide this season, sitting only behind Chinese ace Xu Jiayu. Additionally, while this orning’s swim rendered Greenbank just outside the top 25 performers all-time, his 1:55.34 British Recofd now makes him the 16th fastest man in history.