SwimSwam Podcast: “Professor” Anthony Ervin Teaches the Lessons of Sprinting

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Olympic champion Anthony Ervin to talk about the lessons of sprinting. Ervin discusses how his training is not all 25’s and 15’s at max speed – he’s actually quite accustomed to training pace 50’s at 200 speed and going longer yards than 3,000 for a practice. Ervin gets into the lessons he’s learned as a sprinter and what it takes to become a successful one on the world’s biggest stage.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES

Opinions, beliefs and viewpoints of the interviewed guests do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of the hosts, SwimSwam Partners, LLC and/or SwimSwam advertising partners.