Updated With Comment: Daiya Seto Suspended For Remainder Of 2020

Following up on our report from earlier this morning regarding Japanese swimming superstar Daiya Seto, the 26-year-old has indeed been handed an ethics code violation punishment by his swimming federation.

As we detailed, Seto met with the formal ethics committee of the Japanese Swimming Federation (JASF) yesterday, October 12th. The topic of discussion was Seto’s JASF ethics violation incurred by way of his extramarital affair, a situation to which the world record holder admitted to and apologized for last month.

Swimming-related fallout from the personal event already included the double gold medalist from the 2019 FINA World Aquatic Championships submitting his request to be removed as captain of the Japanese Olympic swimming team. Seto’s request was granted.

Additionally, Seto withdrew from the Japan Short Course Swimming Championships, which are slated to take place this weekend.

Next steps involved the JASF holding an extraordinary managing board meeting today, October 13th to determine if there will be any further ramifications. And ramifications there are, as Seto has been sidelined for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year in terms of Japanese team competitions, camps and training. (Kyodo)

This means that Seto will be unable to compete at the Japan Swim this December, postponed originally from its April timeline due to the coronavirus pandemic. The meet, however, is not a selection meet.

The board did confirm that Seto’s qualification for the 2020 Olympic Games by way of his 200m IM/400m IM double gold in Gwangju at last year’s World Championships remains intact.

There is no official word on Seto’s participation in the International Swimming League (ISL) at this point. It’s unlikely that the JASF has jurisdiction over that non-Japanese national team league, but we will continue to try to validate. We have reached out to the JASF and Tokyo Frog Kings.

Update since original publishing: Daiya Seto‘s comment

“We take this disposition seriously and apologize to all the people who have been impacted in my actions and to all who support us. How can I apologize? I’ve been asking myself if I can, but I think my apology is to continue swimming. Restoring the trust of my family, who have been deeply hurt by my irresponsible behavior. However, I would like to seriously face swimming with the determination to start over so that my family and everyone will recognize me as a swimmer again. I’m really sorry.” (Sports Hochi)